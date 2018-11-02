First Cricket
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Imam-ul-Haq returns from injury, no place for Mohammad Amir in 15-man ODI squad

Imam fractured his finger while fielding during the first Test against Australia last month and was sidelined for the second Test and the subsequent T20 series against the Aussies and New Zealand.

Press Trust of India, November 02, 2018

Karachi: Fit-again Imam-ul-Haq was on Friday included in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the One-Day series against New Zealand.

Imam-Ul-Haq included in Pakistan's ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. AFP

After undergoing a surgery on his injured finger, Imam returned to action on Friday in the semi-final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy One-Day tournament in Lahore.

Apart from Imam, they are no surprises in the squad that will play three ODIs against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on 7, 9 and 11 November in Dubai.

The national selectors have also included experienced all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez in the ODI squad after he got a lucky break and was called up as the 18th player for the Tests against Australia.

Also recalled is left-arm pacer Junaid Khan, who was overlooked for the Australia series after getting a chance in one match in the Asia Cup and bowling well against Bangladesh.

Interestingly, Pakistan pace attack includes three left-armers but there is still no place for seasoned Mohammad Aamir, who has been told to continue playing domestic cricket and regain his form.

The ODI series is important for Pakistan as it languishes at seventh spot in the ICC ODI rankings and fared poorly in the Asia Cup held in UAE in September.

Pakistan ODI squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan Shinwari.

Updated Date: Nov 02, 2018

Tags : Abar Azam, Asif Ali, Junaid Khan, Mohammad Aamir, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Vs New Zealand 2018, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Shoaib Malik

