Pakistan vs New Zealand: Imam-ul-Haq returns from injury, no place for Mohammad Amir in 15-man ODI squad
Imam fractured his finger while fielding during the first Test against Australia last month and was sidelined for the second Test and the subsequent T20 series against the Aussies and New Zealand.
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 9 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by 2 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 224 runs
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 9th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 9th, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 11th, 2018, 08:20 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Narendra Modi announces 12 sops for MSMEs, says sector second-largest employer after agriculture
-
Chandrababu Naidu's past political somersaults make his credentials as messiah of Opposition unity suspect
-
Zero trailer: Shah Rukh Khan takes a leap of faith for love in Aanand L Rai's colourful film
-
Asia Bibi case: Imran Khan's climbdown after warning to protesters shows tackling extremism remains tough in 'Naya Pakistan'
-
Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Diwali gift to MSMEs: Good news, but implementation will be key
-
#MeToo promises to make Carnatic music a safer, more ethical space, but it will take a while to get there
-
Pro Kabaddi League: Defending champs Patna Pirates struggle to keep pace; Fortunegiants’ Sachin Tanwar makes waves
-
Red Dead Redemption 2: The symbology, morality and philosophy of Rockstar Games' latest
-
राम मंदिर मुद्दे पर संघ के बयानों से क्या दबाव में आएगी सरकार, कब खुलेंगे पत्ते?
-
रेलवे के नए प्लान के बाद अब हर स्टेशन पर मिलेगा क्लोरीन युक्त पानी
-
बड़े पर्यावरण संकट को टाल सकता है पराली को खाद में बदलने का आइडिया
-
केवल 59 मिनट में उद्यमी भाई-बहनों को मिलेगा एक करोड़ रुपए का लोन : प्रधानमंत्री मोदी
-
MP विधानसभा चुनाव: बीजेपी के प्रत्याशियों की लिस्ट पुराने चेहरों से नया इतिहास लिखने की कवायद?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|6869
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4486
|136
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2953
|118
|4
|England
|2586
|118
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2334
|111
Karachi: Fit-again Imam-ul-Haq was on Friday included in Pakistan's 15-member squad for the One-Day series against New Zealand.
Imam fractured his finger while fielding during the first Test against Australia last month and was sidelined for the second Test and the subsequent T20 series against the Aussies and New Zealand.
Imam-Ul-Haq included in Pakistan's ODI squad for the upcoming series against New Zealand. AFP
After undergoing a surgery on his injured finger, Imam returned to action on Friday in the semi-final of the Quaid-e-Azam Trophy One-Day tournament in Lahore.
Apart from Imam, they are no surprises in the squad that will play three ODIs against New Zealand in Abu Dhabi on 7, 9 and 11 November in Dubai.
The national selectors have also included experienced all-rounder, Mohammad Hafeez in the ODI squad after he got a lucky break and was called up as the 18th player for the Tests against Australia.
Also recalled is left-arm pacer Junaid Khan, who was overlooked for the Australia series after getting a chance in one match in the Asia Cup and bowling well against Bangladesh.
Interestingly, Pakistan pace attack includes three left-armers but there is still no place for seasoned Mohammad Aamir, who has been told to continue playing domestic cricket and regain his form.
The ODI series is important for Pakistan as it languishes at seventh spot in the ICC ODI rankings and fared poorly in the Asia Cup held in UAE in September.
Pakistan ODI squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Hafeez, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Haris Sohail, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Imad Wasim, Hassan Ali, Junaid Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi and Usman Khan Shinwari.
Updated Date:
Nov 02, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs New Zealand, LIVE Cricket Score, 2nd T20I at Dubai
Pakistan vs New Zealand, Highlights, 1st T20I at Abu Dhabi, Full cricket score: Hosts earn 2-run win to take 1-0 lead
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Hosts take 1-0 lead in T20I series with thrilling last-over win over Kane Williamson and Co