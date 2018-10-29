Pakistan vs New Zealand: Hosts name unchanged squad for three-match T20I series; Kiwis call up 30-year-old Ajaz Patel
Pakistan face New Zealand in the three-match T20I series with the first in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, followed by the last two in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI Live Now
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 9 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- Pakistan Women and Australia Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2018 PAKW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat Pakistan Women by 64 runs
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs
- England in Sri Lanka, Only T20 International, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 30 runs
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 43 runs
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Oct 31st, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 1st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 2nd, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Nov 3rd, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- South Africa in Australia, 3 ODI Series, 2018 AUS vs SA - Nov 4th, 2018, 08:50 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 4th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 4th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Nov 6th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Nov 6th, 2018, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 ODI Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Nov 7th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Lahore: Pakistan's selectors Monday kept the same winning combination against New Zealand for the three-match Twenty20 series which whitewashed Australia in United Arab Emirates.
Pakistan beat Australia by 33 runs in the third Twenty20 international on Sunday to clinch the series 3-0 — their first whitewash against Australia in a limited over series — prompting selectors not to make any changes.
File image of Pakistan captain Sarfraz Ahmed. AP
Pakistan face New Zealand in the three-match series with the first in Abu Dhabi on Wednesday, followed by the last two in Dubai on Friday and Sunday.
No change means experienced pace spearheads Mohammad Amir and Wahab Riaz continued to be left out, while fast bowler Rumman Raees is still not fit after suffering a knee injury.
Meanwhile, New Zealand have added second specialist spinner to their Twenty20 squad, with left-armer Ajaz Patel drafted in from New Zealand A side.
New Zealand's new coach said Patel was on form and would offer the necessary balance to the side considering the conditions in the UAE.
"It's no secret that spin is crucial in this part of the world and with the wickets on the slower side, we've taken the option of a second spinner to bring our squad up to 14-players," said Stead.
Pakistan Squad: Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Sarfraz Ahmed ( c ), Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shanwari, Hassan Ali, Imad Wasim, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf
New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Mark Chapman, Colin de Grandhomme, Corey Anderson, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Adam Milne, Colin Munro, Seth Rance, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee, Ross Taylor, Glenn Phillips, Ajaz Patel
Updated Date:
Oct 29, 2018
