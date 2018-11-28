Pakistan vs New Zealand: Hosts name unchanged squad for Test series decider against Black Caps in Abu Dhabi
Pakistan levelled the three-match series with a convincing innings and 16 runs win in the second Test in Dubai.
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 AUSW Vs ENGW Australia Women beat England Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 8 wickets
- ICC Women's World Twenty20, 2018 WIW Vs AUSW Australia Women beat West Indies Women by 71 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND India beat Australia by 6 wickets
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs NZ Pakistan beat New Zealand by an innings and 16 runs
- India in Australia, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 AUS Vs IND Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 3 Test Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 42 runs
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 2 Test Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Nov 30th, 2018, 09:00 AM IST
- Pakistan and New Zealand in UAE, 3 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs NZ - Dec 3rd, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 6th, 2018, 05:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 9th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 11th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Border-Gavaskar Trophy, 2018/19 AUS vs IND - Dec 14th, 2018, 07:50 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 14th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Sri Lanka in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2018 NZ vs SL - Dec 15th, 2018, 03:30 AM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 17th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
- West Indies in Bangladesh, 3 T20 International Series, 2018 BAN vs WI - Dec 20th, 2018, 05:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Madhya Pradesh Assembly elections: Defective EVMs send voters packing without casting ballot; EC replaces 250, many still to go
-
BJP or Congress win in elections won't make a difference unless Indians shed their casteist, religious hangovers and unite
-
Telangana Vidhan Sabha polls: Rahul Gandhi calls TRS 'B-team of BJP', asks if anyone has heard KCR 'attack' Modi
-
Petrol price slips below Rs 74-mark in Delhi for first time since April; six-week long rate cut wipes off all fuel hikes
-
Akshay Kumar on 2.0: Shankar is like James Cameron on steroids; everything is larger than life in the film
-
'What did we do in Second World War?': Former UK foreign secretary Boris Johnson couldn't keep facts straight on visit to Portugal
-
The Re-Origin of Species: Should extinct animals be given a second chance at life? A new book offers some answers
-
Firstpost Poetry Project: Ankita Shah presents 'A(f)fair Warning' and 'Vulture'
-
राम मंदिर मुद्दा: क्या सुप्रीम कोर्ट की आलोचना कर इंद्रेश कुमार ने ‘लक्ष्मण रेखा’ लांघ दी है?
-
सार्क समिट में शामिल नहीं होगा भारत, सुषमा स्वराज ने पाकिस्तान को दिया करारा जवाब
-
जम्मू-कश्मीर के गवर्नर ने कहा- नहीं पता मेरा कब ट्रांसफर हो जाए
-
विधानसभा चुनाव 2018 LIVE: मध्यप्रदेश में दोपहर 3 बजे तक 50 फीसदी और मिजोरम में 58 फीसदी मतदान
-
क्या अपनी रणनीतियों से दोबारा सत्ता हासिल करने में सक्षम होंगी वसुंधरा?
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|England
|4722
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5064
|127
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3014
|116
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
Dubai: Misfiring opener Mohammad Hafeez survived the chop on Tuesday as the Pakistan selectors named an unchanged 15 man squad for the third and final Test against New Zealand starting in Abu Dhabi.
Pakistan levelled the three match series, 1-1 after winning the second Test in Dubai. AFP
Hafeez has been struggling with his form ever since scoring a hundred on his comeback Test against Australia in Dubai last month.
Since then he has managed just 66 runs in six innings. Hafeez has scores of 20, 10 and nine in the two Tests against New Zealand.
Pakistan levelled the three-match series with a convincing innings and 16 runs win in the second Test in Dubai on Tuesday.
New Zealand won the first Test by four runs in Abu Dhabi last week. Also retained is off-spinner Bilal Asif who has just five wickets to show in the last three Tests after taking six wickets against Australia in Dubai last month.
The Pakistan selectors resisted the temptation to include dashing opener Fakhar Zaman who is recuperating from a knee problem after impressing with 94 and 66 in his Test debut against the Australians.
Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Mohammad Hafeez, Imam-ul-Haq, Azhar Ali, Haris Sohail, Asad Shafiq, Babar Azam, Saad Ali, Yasir Shah, Bilal Asif, Mohammad Abbas, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Faheem Ashraf, Mir Hamza.
Updated Date:
Nov 28, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Haris Sohail and Azhar Ali half centuries lead hosts' comeback after early blows
Pakistan vs New Zealand 2018: Mohammad Hafeez retains place as hosts announce unchanged squad for third Test
Pakistan vs New Zealand: Hasan Ali, Yasir Shah's five-fors on Day 3 puts hosts on path towards victory in first Test