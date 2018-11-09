First Cricket
Pakistan vs New Zealand, Highlights, 2nd ODI in Abu Dhabi, Full cricket score: Hosts win by six wickets

Catch all the LIVE scores and updates from the second 2nd ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand

FirstCricket Staff, November 09, 2018

Pakistan beat New Zealand by 6 wickets

209/9
Overs
50.0
R/R
4.18
Fours
9
Sixes
3
Extras
16
212/4
Overs
40.3
R/R
5.26
Fours
21
Sixes
0
Extras
10

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and LIVE scorecard

Toss Report: New Zealand captain Kane Williamson won his second successive toss and elected to bat first against Pakistan in the second One-Day international on Friday.

Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) shakes hands with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Twitter: Image courtesy: @PCB_official

Pakistan's captain Sarfraz Ahmed (L) shakes hands with New Zealand skipper Kane Williamson. Twitter: Image courtesy: @PCB_official

New Zealand kept faith in the same XI which defeated Pakistan by 47 runs in the first match on Wednesday in the three-match series.

Pakistan left-arm fast bowler Junaid Khan was ruled out of the ODI series after a toe injury on his right leg.

Allrounder Faheem Ashraf replaced Junaid Khan in the only change made by Pakistan.

Pakistan's top order flopped against the pace of Trent Boult in the first match. The left-arm fast bowler became the third New Zealander to achieve a hat trick in an ODI after Danny Morrison and Shane Bond.

Lineups:

New Zealand: George Worker, Colin Munro, Kane Williamson (captain), Ross Taylor, Tom Latham, Henry Nicholls, Colin de Grandhomme, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Lockie Ferguson, Trent Boult.

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfraz Ahmed (captain), Shadab Khan, Imad Wasim, Faheem Ashraf, Hasan Ali, Shaheen Afridi.

Updated Date: Nov 11, 2018

