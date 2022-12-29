Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Report: Kane Williamson’s first international century for almost two years put New Zealand on top in the first Test against Pakistan.

Williamson, who stepped down from the captaincy in his team’s first Test tour to Pakistan in 20 years, capitalised on two missed stumpings off Nauman Ali to hit an unbeaten 105 as the Black Caps reached 440-6 at stumps on the third day, a lead of two runs.

Tom Latham also made his 13th Test century, becoming the first New Zealand opener to achieve the feat, and Devon Conway hit 92 as the visitors dominated the spinners on a slow turning wicket.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up 3-143 and left-arm slow bowler Nauman took 2-137 but neither could wrestle control away from the batters.

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, making a Test comeback after four years, fumbled stumping opportunities when Williamson was on 15 and 21, while the former skipper also overturned an lbw ruling against Abrar through a television referral.

Williamson raised his first international century since his 238 against Pakistan in Hamilton in January 2021 when he drove Mohammad Wasim to extra cover for a single.

(with inputs from AP)

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.