  Pakistan vs New Zealand Highlights, 1st Test Day 4 at Karachi: PAK behind by 97 runs in 2nd innings

Pakistan Vs New Zealand At National Stadium, Karachi, 26 December, 2022

26 December, 2022
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Stumps
438/10 (130.5 ov)

77/2 (31.0 ov)

1st Test
612/9 (194.5 ov)

Nauman Ali - 4

Imam-ul-Haq - 2

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Imam-ul-Haq Batting 45 83 5 0
Nauman Ali Batting 4 10 1 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ajaz Patel 9 1 29 0
Ish Sodhi 7 1 17 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 71/2 (28.4)

6 (6) R/R: 2.57

Nauman Ali 4(10)

Shan Masood 10(26) S.R (38.46)

lbw b Ish Sodhi

Pakistan vs New Zealand, Highlights: Pakistan finished Day 4 of the first Test at 77/2 in their second innings, trailing by 97 runs.

PAK vs NZ Live Score Updates 1st Test. AP

Pakistan vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 3 Report: Kane Williamson’s first international century for almost two years put New Zealand on top in the first Test against Pakistan.

Williamson, who stepped down from the captaincy in his team’s first Test tour to Pakistan in 20 years, capitalised on two missed stumpings off Nauman Ali to hit an unbeaten 105 as the Black Caps reached 440-6 at stumps on the third day, a lead of two runs.

Tom Latham also made his 13th Test century, becoming the first New Zealand opener to achieve the feat, and Devon Conway hit 92 as the visitors dominated the spinners on a slow turning wicket.

Mystery spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up 3-143 and left-arm slow bowler Nauman took 2-137 but neither could wrestle control away from the batters.

Wicketkeeper Sarfaraz Ahmed, making a Test comeback after four years, fumbled stumping opportunities when Williamson was on 15 and 21, while the former skipper also overturned an lbw ruling against Abrar through a television referral.

Williamson raised his first international century since his 238 against Pakistan in Hamilton in January 2021 when he drove Mohammad Wasim to extra cover for a single.

(with inputs from AP)

Updated Date: December 29, 2022 17:58:16 IST

