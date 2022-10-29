Pakistan will be hoping to avoid a third straight defeat in the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia when they face Netherlands in a Super 12 contest, in Perth on Sunday.

Both Pakistan and Netherlands are winless after two matches in Group 2, and the match on Sunday will give both the teams an opportunity to get their campaign rolling.

Two last-ball defeats in consecutive games haven’t helped Pakistan’s case, and their road only gets tougher from here on. Babar Azam and Co will have to win all their three remaining games ( vs Netherlands, South Africa and Bangladesh), and hope other results go their way.

Pakistan’s reputed opening duo of skipper Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan have failed to fire for the Men in Green, and pressure will certainly be on the duo to give it their best against the Dutch.

How the duo of Babar and Rizwan turn up in the powerplay overs will probably define how the rest of the Pakistan batting lineup showcases.

Come the Netherlands game, Pakistan will have to be wary of pacer Paul van Meekeren. The 29-year-old Dutch has taken six wickets from four matches (including Round 1 matches) this edition, and has been effective in powerplay.

In the 42 balls he has bowled in the powerplay phase, van Meekeren has conceded just 30 runs.

While Pakistan cannot afford any further slip-up this tournament, Netherlands will be hoping to cause a massive upset on the Men in Green, and it will be interesting as to how Netherlands will approach this game.

Here’s all you need to know about the Pakistan vs Netherlands T20 World Cup match:

When will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands take place?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played on Sunday, 30 October.

Where will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands be played?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will be played at the Perth Stadium in Perth.

What time will the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands begin?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands will start at 12:30 pm IST (3 pm local time).

How can I watch the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands?

You can watch ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands Live on Star Sports Network.

How can I watch the Live stream of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands?

The ICC T20 World Cup 2022 Group 2 match between Pakistan and Netherlands match will be live-streamed on Disney+ Hotstar. You can also browse Firstpost.com for LIVE updates and scores.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (Wicketkeeper), Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Khushdil Shah, Fakhar Zaman, Asif Ali

Netherlands: Max ODowd, Vikramjit Singh, Bas de Leede, Colin Ackermann, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Tim Pringle, Logan van Beek, Shariz Ahmad, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeren, Timm van der Gugten, Roelof van der Merwe, Stephan Myburgh, Teja Nidamanuru, Brandon Glover.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.