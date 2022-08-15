Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI 2022: Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam Weather Update

Pakistan will tour Netherlands for three ODIs that starts from Tuesday (16 August). The three matches will be a part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League. Netherlands will come into this match after losing to England 3-0 in the last series. Pakistan, on the other hand, won their last ODI series against West Indies. Babar Azam-led Pakistan start favourites against Netherlands and would want to assert their dominance against the Dutch before the Asia Cup that follows.

Pakistan have included uncapped white-ball pacer Naseem Shah in the squad for the ODI series. He has been given the nod instead of out-of -form Hasan Ali. All-rounder Salman Agha, who made his Test debut against Sri Lanka, has also been included.

Pakistan have also included left-arm pacer Shaheen Afridi in the squad but the captain has said that his injury will be closely monitored and his progress will be monitored by team trainer and physiotherapist.

As far as the T20Is are concerned, Abdullah Shafique, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Haris, Salman Ali Agha and Zahid Mehmood will make way for Asif Ali, Haider Ali, Iftikhar Ahmed and Usman Qadir come the 20-over Asia Cup. Babar Azam said before departing for the ODI series that he expects the weather to be similar to England and hence, his side might not have too many issues adjusting with the weather and conditions.

Weather Update:

Pakistan vs Netherlands One Day International series will be played at Hazelaarweg, Rotterdam. The weather conditions will be clear during this first ODI match. Chances of rain are sporadic and the temperature will be pleasant as it will hover between 20-26 degrees Celsius on matchday. The wind speed is likely to be around 12 km/h.

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.