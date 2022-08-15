Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Netherlands will come into this game after being involved in a two-match T20I series against New Zealand.
Pakistan announced their strong squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands as well as the Asia Cup that follows later this month. Shaheen Shah Afridi is named in both squads and could make a return to cricket after he missed out the second Test against Sri Lanka last month.
Babar Azam will lead the side while young quick Naseem Shah has been included in place of Hasan Ali. Ahead of the series, captain Azam said that the conditions on offer in the Netherlands will be similar to what the team faces in England and hence, the battery of fast bowlers that include Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim should make a good fist of things in the ODIs. He also said that Shaheen’s injury will be closely monitored and that he could miss a few games in the series.
Netherlands will come into this game after being involved in a two-match T20I series against New Zealand. The Blackcaps won the first match by 16 runs and then went on to clinch the series with another 8-wicket win.
Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:
The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will not be shown on any channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app.
Pakistan vs Netherlands Dream 11 Prediction:
Captain: Babar Azam
Vice-captain: Stephan Myburgh
Suggested Playing XI for Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st One Day International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:
Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper
Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan
All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Bas de Leede
Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad
Predicted Playing XIs:
Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr
Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
While club players have returned in strong numbers after Covid lockdowns, Cricket Australia's annual survey revealed a worrying decline in children aged 12 and under trying out cricket during the 2021-22 Australian summer
Cricket Australia's annual survey revealed a worrying decline in children aged 12 and under trying out cricket during the 2021-22 Australian summer. The numbers are increasing again, but are still 16 percent lower than pre-covid numbers.
Bangladesh was made to bat first and posted an imposing 303-2 at Harare Sports Club. Zimbabwe replied with 307-5 and 10 balls to spare.