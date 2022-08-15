Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st ODI 2022: Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Tips and Squad updates

Pakistan announced their strong squad for the ODI series against the Netherlands as well as the Asia Cup that follows later this month. Shaheen Shah Afridi is named in both squads and could make a return to cricket after he missed out the second Test against Sri Lanka last month.

Babar Azam will lead the side while young quick Naseem Shah has been included in place of Hasan Ali. Ahead of the series, captain Azam said that the conditions on offer in the Netherlands will be similar to what the team faces in England and hence, the battery of fast bowlers that include Haris Rauf, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah and Mohammad Wasim should make a good fist of things in the ODIs. He also said that Shaheen’s injury will be closely monitored and that he could miss a few games in the series.

Netherlands will come into this game after being involved in a two-match T20I series against New Zealand. The Blackcaps won the first match by 16 runs and then went on to clinch the series with another 8-wicket win.

Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st One Day International Telecast and Live Streaming:

The Pakistan vs Netherlands match will not be shown on any channel in India. It will be live streamed on the FanCode app.

Pakistan vs Netherlands Dream 11 Prediction:

Captain: Babar Azam

Vice-captain: Stephan Myburgh

Suggested Playing XI for Pakistan vs Netherlands 1st One Day International Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Batsmen: Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Stephan Myburgh, Tom Cooper

Wicket-keeper: Mohammad Rizwan

All-rounders: Mohammad Nawaz, Bas de Leede

Bowlers: Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

Predicted Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Imam ul Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Mohammad Haris, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Netherlands: Max O’Dowd, Stephan Myburgh, Bas de Leede, Tom Cooper, Scott Edwards (c & wk), Teja Nidamanuru, Logan van Beek, Tim Pringle, Fred Klaassen, Paul van Meekeran, Shariz Ahmad

