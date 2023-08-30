Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023 Highlights: Pakistan beat Nepal by 238 runs after Babar Azam and Iftikhar Ahmed scored centuries and Shadab Khan took four wickets.

Pakistan playing XI: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Nepal playing XI: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Rohit Paudel, Aarif Sheikh, Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi

Pakistan captain Babar Azam said at the toss: “The pitch looks very dry and shiny. Being the top ranked team brings a good kind of pressure, we’ll try to enjoy and do our best”

Nepal captain Rohit Paudel: “Everyone is very happy as it is our first game in the Asia Cup. Everyone in Nepal is excited for this match. This looks like a beautiful wicket to bat on.”

Pakistan vs Nepal, Asia Cup 2023, Preview: The start of the Asia Cup 2023 is here! Co-hosts Pakistan take on Nepal in the first game of the tournament on Wednesday at the Multan Cricket Stadium. Nepal who are in Group A alongside Pakistan and India are making their debut in the tournament. Nepal qualified for the tournament by winning the inaugural ACC Men’s Premier Cup 2023.

Nepal have never played against Pakistan so far in ODIs and will enter the contest as the underdogs. A lot will depend on 23-year-old leg-spinner Sandeep Lamichhane who has already made a name for himself in the T20 circuit for his wily bowling. He has also played in the IPL for Delhi Capitals.

Pakistan on the other hand are two-time champions but their last trophy win came in 2012 with the first title triumph coming in 2000. They reached the final last year but lost to Sri Lanka in the final.

The last edition, in 2022, however, was played in T20 format. The 2023 edition returns to the ODI format with the 50-over World Cup slated to take place in October-November this year.

In total, 13 out of 15 editions have been played in the ODI format with India winning six of them. India also won the first Asia Cup T20 in 2016 with Sri Lanka winning the second one in 2022.

Pakistan would be more than happy to see the tournament return to the 50-over format as they are the No 1 side currently and have been in top form in ODI cricket. Since the 2019 World Cup, Pakistan have won 22 out of 31 ODIs and recently clean swept Afghanistan 3-0 in a series.

Squads:

Pakistan: Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Rizwan, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Usama Mir

Nepal: Kushal Bhurtel, Aasif Sheikh, Bhim Sharki, Rohit Paudel(c), Kushal Malla, Dipendra Singh Airee, Gulsan Jha, Sompal Kami, Karan KC, Sandeep Lamichhane, Lalit Rajbanshi, Sundeep Jora, Pratis GC, Arjun Saud, Mousom Dhakal, Kishore Mahato, Aarif Sheikh