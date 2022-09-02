Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs Hong Kong LIVE SCORE (t20)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs Hong Kong At Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah, 02 September, 2022

02 September, 2022
Starts 19:30 (IST)
Match yet to begin
Pakistan

Pakistan

0/0 (0.0 ov)

Match 6
Hong Kong

Hong Kong

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Pakistan Hong Kong
0/0 (0.0 ov) - R/R 0.0

Match yet to begin

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Bowling 0 M R W
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

0 (0) R/R: 0

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup LIVE score and updates: HK win toss and opt to field

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup LIVE score and updates: HK win toss and opt to field

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup live score and updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Group A Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong in Sharjah.

19:02 (IST)

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup LIVE Score 

Hong Kong win the coin toss and opt to field first against Pakistan. 

Full Scorecard
18:47 (IST)

Sri Lanka joined Afghanistan and India at the Super Four stage of the Asia Cup on Thursday, with a thrilling two-wicket win over Bangladesh. Check out the updated points table here. 

Full Scorecard
18:32 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Group A Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong in Sharjah. It's a winner-takes-all contest, with the winning team advancing to Super Four stage, where they will join Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka. Stay tuned for updates. 

Full Scorecard

Highlights

title-img
19:02 (IST)

Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup LIVE Score 

Hong Kong win the coin toss and opt to field first against Pakistan. 
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup LIVE score and updates: HK win toss and opt to field

Pakistan players celebrate the dismissal of India's Virat Kohli during the T20 cricket match of Asia Cup between India and Pakistan, in Dubai, United Arab Emirates, Sunday, Aug. 28, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Preview: Pakistan take on Hong Kong in a must-win Group A encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament for both teams in Sharjah on Friday. It’s a winner-takes-all contest, with the loser of the match bowing out of the tournament. The winner will advance to the Super Fours stage, with Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka having already qualified.

Both Pakistan and Hong Kong suffered defeats to India in their opening match of the Asia Cup campaign. While Pakistan succumbed to defeat by five wickets, Hong Kong failed to chase the target of 193 against India, falling short by 40 runs.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah picked up cramps during their game against India. Should Naseem fail to make the XI, Pakistan could go in for Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan are yet to win a T20I in 2022, and despite Naseem Shah’s injury setback, Babar Azam and Co would start favourites against Hong Kong.

Babar Hayat (41) and Kinchit Shah (30) looked good against India, so did Zeeshan Ali (26*) and Scott McKechnie (16*).

Hong Kong, led by Nizakat Khan, will likely name an unchanged side despite their defeat to India.

Updated Date: September 02, 2022 19:01:14 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan sends bowling coach to assist Shaun Tait
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan sends bowling coach to assist Shaun Tait

The Pakistan Cricket Board has sent a bowling coach from its national high performance centre in Lahore to assist the team's head bowling coach, Shaun Tait of Australia in the Asia Cup, beginning in the UAE from Saturday

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's highest wicket takers in the continental tournament
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's highest wicket takers in the continental tournament

Pakistan will begin the Asia Cup 2022 campaign against India on Sunday in Dubai

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's highest run scorers in the continental tournament
First Cricket News

Asia Cup 2022: Pakistan's highest run scorers in the continental tournament

The Asia Cup 2022 is set to commence on 27th August with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan in the opener in Dubai