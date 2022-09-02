Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup LIVE score and updates: HK win toss and opt to field

Preview: Pakistan take on Hong Kong in a must-win Group A encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament for both teams in Sharjah on Friday. It’s a winner-takes-all contest, with the loser of the match bowing out of the tournament. The winner will advance to the Super Fours stage, with Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka having already qualified.

Both Pakistan and Hong Kong suffered defeats to India in their opening match of the Asia Cup campaign. While Pakistan succumbed to defeat by five wickets, Hong Kong failed to chase the target of 193 against India, falling short by 40 runs.

Pakistan’s Naseem Shah picked up cramps during their game against India. Should Naseem fail to make the XI, Pakistan could go in for Mohammad Hasnain.

Pakistan are yet to win a T20I in 2022, and despite Naseem Shah’s injury setback, Babar Azam and Co would start favourites against Hong Kong.

Babar Hayat (41) and Kinchit Shah (30) looked good against India, so did Zeeshan Ali (26*) and Scott McKechnie (16*).

Hong Kong, led by Nizakat Khan, will likely name an unchanged side despite their defeat to India.