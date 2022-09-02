Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup, Highlights: PAK win by 155 runs to qualify for Super Fours

That's all we have for you from this contest. The Super Fours get underway tomorrow, with Sri Lanka taking on Afghanistan. Do join us for that. Until then, it's goodbye!
|Pakistan
|Hong Kong
|193/2 (20.0 ov) - R/R 9.65
|38/10 (10.4 ov) - R/R 3.56
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ehsan Khan
|not out
|0
|1
|0
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Shadab Khan
|2.4
|0
|8
|4
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 38/10 (10.4)
|
0 (0) R/R: 0
Mohammad Ghazanfar 0(3)
Ehsan Khan 0(0)
|
Mohammad Ghazanfar 0(3) S.R (0)
lbw b Shadab Khan
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup live score and updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the Group A Asia Cup 2022 match between Pakistan and Hong Kong in Sharjah.
After 10.4 overs,Hong Kong 38/10 ( Ehsan Khan 0 , )
GAME OVER! Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 155 runs, bowling Hong Kong out for just 38 runs. Hong Kong bow out of the tournament, but Pakistan advance to the Super Fours. Pakistan join Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka in the Super Four stage, which means there will be another India vs Pakistan contest on Sunday (4 September).
After 9 overs,Hong Kong 36/7 ( Zeeshan Ali 3 , Ehsan Khan 0)
Shadab Khan into the attack. Hong Kong now face an improbable task in this chase. Four runs and a wicket from Shadab's latest over.
After 7 overs, Hong Kong 29/4
An excellent over from Shadab Khan. Another wicket in the form of Aizaz Khan and it's advantage Pakistan at the moment. Four runs and a wicket from the over. Hong Kong in trouble at 29/4 after seven overs.
After 6 overs,Hong Kong 25/3 ( Kinchit Shah 6 , Aizaz Khan 1)
Haris Rauf bowls the sixth over of the chase. Excellent powerplay for Pakistan, with three wickets coming in that phase.
After 5 overs,Hong Kong 19/3 ( Kinchit Shah 1 , Aizaz Khan 0)
Shahnawaz Dahani returns with a wicket msiden, getting rid of Yasim Murtaza who is caught by Khushdil Shah running on from mid-on.
After 4 overs,Hong Kong 19/2 ( Yasim Murtaza 2 , Kinchit Shah 1)
Iftikhar Ahmed into the attack. Just three runs from the over as Pakistan keep Hong Kong's run-rate in check.
OUT! Caught by Asif Ali at cover region and Nizakat Khan is dismissed by Naseem Shah. Nizakat Khan c Asif Ali b Naseem Shah 8
After 2 overs,Hong Kong 15/0 ( Nizakat Khan (C) 8 , Yasim Murtaza 0)
The run-chase is on in Sharjah. 15 runs come off the first two overs. Task cut out for Hong Kong, who still need another 179 runs off 18 overs remaining.
After 20 overs,Pakistan 193/2 ( Mohammad Rizwan (W) 78 , Khushdil Shah 35)
Aizaz into the attack for the final over. 29 runs come off the final over. Hong Kong players won't be proud of this one. Pakistan finish their innings at 193/2 from 20 overs. Hong Kong need 194 runs to win.
FIFTY! Half-century for Fakhar Zaman as Pakistan continue to pile up runs in the final overs of the innings. He gets to the milestone with a maximum.
OUT! Caught and bowled by Ehsan Khan and Hong Kong get the crucial wicket of Babar Azam. Babar Azam c and b Ehsan Khan
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup LIVE Score
Playing XI
Pakistan: Babar Azam(Captain),Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Fakhar Zaman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Shadab Khan, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Haris Rauf, Naseem Shah, Shahnawaz Dahani.
Hong Kong: Nizakat Khan(captain), Yasim Murtaza, Babar Hayat, Kinchit Shah, Aizaz Khan, Zeeshan Ali, Scott McKechnie(wicketkeeper), Haroon Arshad, Ehsan Khan, Ayush Shukla, Mohammad Ghazanfar
Pakistan vs Hong Kong, Asia Cup LIVE Score
Hong Kong win the coin toss and opt to field first against Pakistan.
Preview: Pakistan take on Hong Kong in a must-win Group A encounter of the Asia Cup 2022 tournament for both teams in Sharjah on Friday. It’s a winner-takes-all contest, with the loser of the match bowing out of the tournament. The winner will advance to the Super Fours stage, with Afghanistan, India and Sri Lanka having already qualified.
Both Pakistan and Hong Kong suffered defeats to India in their opening match of the Asia Cup campaign. While Pakistan succumbed to defeat by five wickets, Hong Kong failed to chase the target of 193 against India, falling short by 40 runs.
Pakistan’s Naseem Shah picked up cramps during their game against India. Should Naseem fail to make the XI, Pakistan could go in for Mohammad Hasnain.
Pakistan are yet to win a T20I in 2022, and despite Naseem Shah’s injury setback, Babar Azam and Co would start favourites against Hong Kong.
Babar Hayat (41) and Kinchit Shah (30) looked good against India, so did Zeeshan Ali (26*) and Scott McKechnie (16*).
Hong Kong, led by Nizakat Khan, will likely name an unchanged side despite their defeat to India.
