Pakistan vs England: ‘Questions will be asked’, Twitterati fume at hosts after one-sided loss in series decider

England humbled Pakistan in the seventh T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday and won the seven-match series 4-3.

The series had levelled after every second game and was 3-3 after England won the sixth match on Friday. England posted 209 runs after Babar Azam won the toss and put them to bat first. Openers Alex Hales and Philip Salt started briskly but were dismissed inside the powerplay. Dawid Malan and Harry Brook took over control of innings and kept the runs flowing.

Malan scored 78 off 47 deliveries hitting eight boundaries and three maximums. However, he was given multiple lifelines as Babar dropped him in the 12th over and Haris Rauf again dropped him in the 19th over.

While responding to the target, Pakistan batters faced more misery as Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed inside the first two overs.

And the middle order never seemed in the midst of contest chasing a mountain of runs.

Pakistan fans were not happy and didn’t hesitate while trolling the side for dropping multiple catches and batting poorly while chasing the target.

Thank you, Pakistan ❤️ After 17 years of waiting, a wonderful cricket series and the wamest welcome from the people of this country #PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/OUSRvMgZDM — England Cricket (@englandcricket) October 2, 2022

I am sorry but Saqlain & Yousuf just don’t have the strategic acumen to provide a modern day template to this lineup The batsmen aren’t even trying to play shots with the RRR climbing. These guys are at best glorified tableeghis & nothing else Cricket is beyond them #PAKvENG — Waqas Ahmed (@ahmedwaqas992) October 2, 2022

Even they struggle to score when Babar and Rizwan get dismissed early#Babar #BabarAzam #PakvsEng2022 #PakvsEngland2022 #PakvsEngland

Shoaib Malik

Chacha iftikhar

Shan Masood

Khushdil Shah pic.twitter.com/g7ei8GTAUm — Hamza Kaleem (@HKaleem23) October 2, 2022

There should be a rule. Not allowed to bat full 20 overs if you have already given up #PakvsEng2022 #PAKvENG — Sikandar Bakht (@ImSikandarB) October 2, 2022

Questions will be asked for this poor performance of our T20 team. They have lost back to back tournaments recently. Poor team selection and lack of any strategy has led to defeat after defeat.

Raising the issue in our IPC Committee tomorrow.

Any suggestions ?? #PakvsEngland2022 — Faisal Javed Khan (@FaisalJavedKhan) October 2, 2022

Speaking of Pakistan: while Babar and Rizwan are their strength, the two are also their main weakness. Teams can’t be so over reliant on just the openers alone #PAKvENG — Vikrant Gupta (@vikrantgupta73) October 2, 2022

Shaun Tait getting ready for Press conference #PakvsEng #SportsYaari — Sushant Mehta (@SushantNMehta) October 2, 2022

