Cricket

England defeated Paksitan on the back of a match-winning knock by Dawid Malan, who was dropped multiple times throughout his innings.

Pakistan vs England: ‘Questions will be asked’, Twitterati fume at hosts after one-sided loss in series decider

Dawid Malan was dropped twice whereas Harry Brook was dropped once in the first innings. AP

England humbled Pakistan in the seventh T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on Sunday and won the seven-match series 4-3.

The series had levelled after every second game and was 3-3 after England won the sixth match on Friday. England posted 209 runs after Babar Azam won the toss and put them to bat first. Openers Alex Hales and Philip Salt started briskly but were dismissed inside the powerplay. Dawid Malan and Harry Brook took over control of innings and kept the runs flowing.

Malan scored 78 off 47 deliveries hitting eight boundaries and three maximums. However, he was given multiple lifelines as Babar dropped him in the 12th over and Haris Rauf again dropped him in the 19th over.

While responding to the target, Pakistan batters faced more misery as Babar and Mohammad Rizwan were dismissed inside the first two overs.

And the middle order never seemed in the midst of contest chasing a mountain of runs.

Pakistan fans were not happy and didn’t hesitate while trolling the side for dropping multiple catches and batting poorly while chasing the target.

 

Updated Date: October 03, 2022 03:17:44 IST

