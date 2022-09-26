Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Pakistan vs England: 'Not for the faint-hearted', Twitterati react to hosts' last-gasp win in fourth T20I

Pakistan vs England: 'Not for the faint-hearted', Twitterati react to hosts' last-gasp win in fourth T20I

When Topley was run out off the second ball of the last over it sent Pakistan players and home fans into raptures.

Pakistan's players celebrate after winning the fourth twenty20 cricket match between against England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Sunday, Sept. 25, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan halted England with three wickets in six balls to take a sensational three-run win in the last over of the fourth Twenty20 international in Karachi on Sunday.

Haris Rauf grabbed three wickets as the hosts tied the seven-match series.

Earlier in-form opener Mohammad Rizwan struck a brilliant 88 as Pakistan made 166-4.

With England needing five for victory from 10 balls, Rauf dismissed Liam Dawson (34) and Olly Stone off successive deliveries in the 19th over.

Last man Reece Topley was then run out as Pakistan rescued victory from almost certain defeat at a packed National stadium in Karachi.

Dawson had silenced a 32,000 holiday crowd by cracking four fours and a six off pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s 18th over.

When Topley was run out off the second ball of the last over it sent Pakistan players and home fans into raptures.

The win made the occasion of Pakistan’s 200th T20I more memorable. They are the first team to reach the milestone.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Pakistan’s thrilling win:

With inputs from AFP

Updated Date: September 26, 2022 01:27:27 IST

