Pakistan halted England with three wickets in six balls to take a sensational three-run win in the last over of the fourth Twenty20 international in Karachi on Sunday.

Haris Rauf grabbed three wickets as the hosts tied the seven-match series.

Earlier in-form opener Mohammad Rizwan struck a brilliant 88 as Pakistan made 166-4.

With England needing five for victory from 10 balls, Rauf dismissed Liam Dawson (34) and Olly Stone off successive deliveries in the 19th over.

Last man Reece Topley was then run out as Pakistan rescued victory from almost certain defeat at a packed National stadium in Karachi.

Dawson had silenced a 32,000 holiday crowd by cracking four fours and a six off pacer Mohammad Hasnain’s 18th over.

When Topley was run out off the second ball of the last over it sent Pakistan players and home fans into raptures.

The win made the occasion of Pakistan’s 200th T20I more memorable. They are the first team to reach the milestone.

Here’s how Twitterati reacted to Pakistan’s thrilling win:

2-2. Incredible win by Pakistan. Pakistan one minute down, next minute up. Pakistan cricket matches are not for the faint-hearted. That's how you win with a fair runout without cheating to run the last batter out, if you know, you know.🇵🇰 #Cricket #PAKvENG — Daniel Alexander (@daniel86cricket) September 25, 2022

Pakistan take an outrageous 4th match to level the series at 2-2. This is a belter of a match-up 👏#PAKvENG pic.twitter.com/H2ZyTjrNax — England's Barmy Army (@TheBarmyArmy) September 25, 2022

4️⃣ overs

3️⃣2️⃣ runs

3️⃣ wickets@HarisRauf14 is named player of the match for his death overs masterclass 🏆#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/SXWqbC8f1c — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022

Bahir bhet ker dekhna zyada mushkil hai. Mera dil band ho jana tha. Kya kamal match tha. @AasifAli45 ke chakkay, @MHasnainPak ka new ball spell, @IftiAhmed221 bhai ki offspin, @mnawaz94 ka jigra, @Wasim_Jnr ka spirit aur @HarisRauf14 love u ho gaya. Team effort. #PakistanZindabad pic.twitter.com/lrVhqodYxo — Shadab Khan (@76Shadabkhan) September 25, 2022

Top throw from Shan Masood in clutch finish 🎯 Incredible scenes in Karachi! 👏👏#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/1MeKn5sijn — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 25, 2022

With inputs from AFP