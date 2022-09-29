Mohammad Rizwan has been in amazing form in ongoing Pakistan vs England T20 series with as many as four half-centuries in five games. His efforts have certainly left an impression on the visitor’s stand-in captain Moeen Ali, who urged his teammates to learn how to grind out runs in tough conditions with England going 2-3 down in the seven-match series.

“He (Rizwan) is a brilliant player and is hard to stop. He is very busy and hits boundaries in awkward positions,” said Ali after the match. ” He is somebody we can learn a lot from. He saw the situation and adapted to the wicket and has been free-flowing all the time. He took the risks when he needed to and played properly. We have found him quite difficult to bowl to so far.”

Rizwan has accumulated 315 runs in the series so far while scoring at an average of 78.75 and striking at a rate of 140.63. It won’t be wrong to say that the batter has scored the bulk of the team’s runs alone as barring captain Babar Azam, rest of the Pakistan batters haven’t gone beyond 100 runs in the series.

The form of England batters has been weak as well as in two back-to-back games they failed to chase down the target despite the odds being in their favour. Chasing 146 in Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium on Wednesday night, England could only manage 139 as debutant pacer Aamer Jamal defendend 15 runs in the last over.

England skipper Ali termed the loss to lack of one good partnership.

“I feel that out of all the games, it was the most disappointing one with the way we batted in particular. Of course, we want to play the attacking brand of cricket, but you also have to see the situation of the game and the conditions. Today, all we needed was partnership. Had we put up a 60-70 run partnership, we would have won the game,” Moeen said in the post-match presser.