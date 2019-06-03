Interestingly poised match this one. Pakistan are in building pressure mode with Hassan Ali and the wily Mohammad Hafeez bowling accurate spells. England looking to rebuild, but there is always that threat with Stokes that he could break loose and start smashing the attack to all parts of the ground. The Pakistani fans really into this game, getting behind their players and cheering every dot ball and good piece of fielding

After 21 overs,England 118/3 ( Joe Root 54 , Ben Stokes 13) Root and Stokes take singles off first three ball before Hafeez is able to slip in a dot ball to Stokes, who finds Imam at backward point. Imam looks in a little discomfort and clutches his hamstring straightaway. He continues for time being. A single to end the over. Stokes to retain strike.

Ben Stokes has scored 30-plus runs in six out of his eight ODI innings against Pakistan.

OUT! Another one! Sarfaraz's bowlers have answered their captain positively every time he has thrown the ball to them. Stokes was looking to scythe a straight delivery past point, but ends up edging it to Sarfaraz, who holds on to a fine catch. England slide further. Stokes c Sarfaraz b Shoaib Malik 13(18)

So many wickets for the offies today and we thought the art of finger-spin is dead.

After 22 overs,England 120/4 ( Joe Root 55 , Jos Buttler (W) 1) Sarfaraz might even get Imam to bowl today or perhaps fancy himself with the ball today. It is one of those days where whomsoever Sarfaraz has turned to they have given their captain an important breakthrough. Shoaib Malik becomes the latest to produce a wicket. One the biggest game-changers in recent times, Jos Buttler, has walked to the middle. What can he do today?

FOUR! That's rank half-tracker from Hafeez outside off and Joe Root has pounced on it. Stays a touch low but Root manages to pull it to mid wicket fence.

Jos Buttler has amassed 419 runs from 11 innings at an average of 59.85 and a strike rate of 155.18 against Pakistan in ODIs.

After 23 overs,England 128/4 ( Joe Root 60 , Jos Buttler (W) 4) Hafeez bowls two half-trackers in the over is put away for a boundary once, gets away the second time. Eight runs from the over. The required rate is a little over eight as well. England need 221 to win.

FOUR! A little too full outside off from Malik with mid off up in the ring, Butter doesn't mind going down town. Clean hit for a one bounce boundary.

After 24 overs,England 133/4 ( Joe Root 60 , Jos Buttler (W) 9) Malik does well to slip in four dots after being struck for a boundary off the first ball to Jos Buttler, a single to end the over. Buttler as always looks very positive from the outset.

SIX! A shade too short from Hafeez and that is enough for Jos Buttler, who pulls it with immense strength. The ball sails into the crowd over deep mid wicket.

SIX! Joe Root dances down the track. Reaches to the pitch off the ball and lofts it ever so beautifully over long on for a 81m six.

After 25 overs,England 148/4 ( Joe Root 67 , Jos Buttler (W) 17) England were in a spot of a bother when Jos Buttler walked into the middle, but such his confidence, talent and strokeplay that in matter of minutes he has infused a sense of belief in the England camp. Joe Root too feeding off it as he launches his first six of the innings. England take 15 off Hafeez's over.

Pakistan will feel that if they can get rid of Buttler they will be huge favourites for this match - however that's easier said than done. Just heard someone in the press box describe Buttler as a freak batsman. One of the boundaries is a lot shorter than the other and the England batsmen have continually targeted that side of the ground. Many teams in this situation would be down and out, but you can't rule this England team out even with 4 wickets down

FOUR! Buttler with his moves! Goes across his stumps and scoops it to fine leg boundary. Sheer audacity to do that against Wahab.

After 26 overs,England 156/4 ( Joe Root 69 , Jos Buttler (W) 23) England with a renewed hope cross the 150-run mark. Pakistan are caught a little off guard here. They must not hit the panic button. Wahab's over costs eight runs. Sarfaraz will have one eye on Amir's five overs.

FOUR! Cracking shot from Buttler. Flighted delivery from Shadab outside off and Buttler has creammed this through the covers.

Jos Buttler is doing Jos Buttler-esque things with the bat. Worth watching if you can. 166-4 from 27 overs. Need 183 from 138 balls

After 27 overs,England 166/4 ( Joe Root 71 , Jos Buttler (W) 31) Buttler has literally flown to 31 in no time. He is making Joe Root look like he has just entered the field of play. A boundary earlier in the over and three to deep extra cover where Hassan Ali prevents the ball from going to the boundary. His knee just getting stuck in the turf, but he seems okay.

FOUR! That's a genuine outside edge from Root but there is no slip in place as the ball runs down to third man fence.

After 28 overs,England 172/4 ( Joe Root 76 , Jos Buttler (W) 32) The partnership is already gone past the 50-run mark between Root and Buttler. England are almost halfway to their total. Six came from Wahab's over.

PAKISTAN REVIEW FOR LBW AGAINST BUTTLER! Nervy few moments...Buttler and the rest of England almost had their hearts up their mouth. There is a loud shout for a leg before as Buttler is hit on the pads in front of middle and leg stump, is the ball turning enough? The pitching is in line so is the impact but the ball was going over the stumps. Sigh of relief for the hosts.

After 29 overs,England 176/4 ( Joe Root 78 , Jos Buttler (W) 34) Buttler survives a DRS scare in Shadab Khan's over. Four runs came off it but more importantly for England and perhaps the purpose of this contest Buttler carries on.

FOUR! Wahab angles one across at pace and Buttler gets an outside edge but once again there is no slip in place, wide of Sarfaraz's reach as well.

FOUR! Another outside edge but this time the ball remains along the ground, the first slip dives and only can get a hand to it. It deflects the direction of the ball towards fine leg and even with two men closing in they lose the race against the ball.

After 30 overs,England 187/4 ( Joe Root 79 , Jos Buttler (W) 44) Buttler edges Wahab for four twice in the over. One time there is no slip in place for the second time Babar Azam is positioned there but Buttler's nick doesn't carry as it goes along the ground, but Babar can't fully stop it which only means another boundary. England need 162 from 120 balls.

FIFTY! Short ball from Shadab Khan and Buttler has pulled this off the backfoot. Has he got enough? Just about. The ball is just out of Asif Ali's grasp, who was in the air full stretch and seems to have landed awkwardly. He looks in some pain. But this has been an amazing knock from Buttler.

After 31 overs,England 199/4 ( Joe Root 83 , Jos Buttler (W) 52) Buttler notches his fifty over a leaping Asif Ali at deep mid wicket. Typical Buttler innings, which is always good to watch. It has taken him 35 balls and his presence has ensured England stay afloat. Drinks break taken.

Stunning atmosphere at Trent Bridge. Multicultural Britain at its finest. All day England’s fans have been nervously quiet while Pakistan's fans have been celebrating with growing fervour. Now though, with Buttler and Root at the crease, an anxious hush has descended. #CWC19

After 32 overs,England 201/4 ( Joe Root 84 , Jos Buttler (W) 53) Hassan Ali is able line up four dots to Joe Root after the drinks break. Couple of singles to end the over. Root gradually moving towards the first century of the tournament, but it won't be too radical to presume that Buttler could beat him to 100-run mark. If you are Pakistan fan then you would hope both don't get to three figures. As of now, good over for Pakistan. England need 148 off 108 balls.

After 33 overs,England 205/4 ( Joe Root 86 , Jos Buttler (W) 55) Shadab Khan with flat zooters to Root and Buttler, gets away with a short and wide delivery outside off as Buttler cuts it to deep extra cover only for a sinlge. Root, too, can't find the sweet spot off the last ball, he underedges a square drive tamely for a single on the offside. Only four from it.

Slowly but surely this match is slipping away from Pakistan. Root has been his usual self and just eased himself towards a century. Pakistan in my opinion made an error in that Shadab Khan should have been brought on when Buttler first came to the crease. Sarfaraz needs to rally his troops again as one or two heads are starting to drop. A few nails being bitten amongst the Pakistani fans inside Trent Bridge

After 34 overs,England 211/4 ( Joe Root 90 , Jos Buttler (W) 57) What those 10 overs between Hafeez and Malik did was apart from leaking 53 runs for two wickets (exceptional for the sixth bowler), it has left ample of overs of the frontline bowlers for the backend. Hassan Ali comes in to bol his sixth and despite a very good upper cut from Root that yeilds two runs, only six runs are procured from the over. Root is batting on 90 – highest individual score in this edition so far – England need 138 runs off 96 balls. This has been a nice little period for Pakistan.

FOUR! Wow! That is as good a shot as any! Oh, Jos Buttler. Just on the fourth stump line and Buttler lets the ball arrive before slicing it through point. Skids off the surface.

FOUR! Not the smartest choice of deliveries from Mohammad Amir. It is the off cutter that is pitched up and Buttler goes after it. Slamming it over the infield to wide long off.

Now if Pakistan don’t field well here... they are done. Fielding is everything .... endless fielding practice pays off!

After 35 overs,England 221/4 ( Joe Root 91 , Jos Buttler (W) 66) Sarfaraz turns to strike bowler, Mohammad Amir, who runs in to bowl his sixth over. He is hit for consecutive boundaries from a rampaging Jos Buttler. The partnership jets past the 100-run mark. England need 128 off 90 balls.

FOUR! Short ball from Hassan Ali and Joe Root is ready for the challenge. Hooks it all along the ground to fine leg fence. The crowd roars "Rooooooot" as he moves to 97.

After 36 overs,England 231/4 ( Joe Root 97 , Jos Buttler (W) 69) We are in for a breathtaking last one hour. After a slightly dull start to the tournament from specatators persepective, this has lit up the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019. Root closes in on a hundred with a boundary of the last ball of the over. Buttler survives an optimistic leg before shout. Ten came from it. England need 118 off 84 balls.

After 37 overs,England 236/4 ( Joe Root 99 , Jos Buttler (W) 72) Much better second over from Amir off his second spell. Giving away only five singles with Root moving to 99. Partnership is worth 118, England need 113, Pakistan desperately hope for a wicket.

Joe Root smashes 15th ODI century Joe Root becomes the first batsman to slam a century off Cricket World Cup 2019. He has paced his innings so nicely. Got a life when he was batting on 9 when Babar Azam dropped him on 9, but he has taken it in his stride and never looked back. Top knock but work still remaining. The crowd lets out huge cheer in the form of 'Roooooooooot' as he acknowledges the appreciation

FOUR! Nicely done by Joe Root. Gets behind the line of the ball that is angled across by Wahab Riaz and carves it to point boundary

After 38 overs,England 246/4 ( Joe Root 105 , Jos Buttler (W) 75) Joe Root raises his 15th ODI century as he dabs the ball on the off side for a single. Follows it up with a boundary. Wahab Riaz's seventh over costs 10 runs. England now require 103 off 72 balls.

England fans start chanting "You're not singing any more" to the Pakistani fans at Trent Bridge who are very subdued. A beautiful innings from Joe Root as Babar Azam learns the hard way that you've got to take every chance presented by a world-class batsman. Some heads bowed, shoulders drooped and scratching of heads from the Pakistanis in the field. They need an inspired spell now. ​

OUT! There is the wicket Pakistan were looking for. Shadab Khan is the man for Pakistan. It was a flat delivery way outside off and Root was looking to slice it past backward point, but gets it a little too fine. Straight to the short third man fielder, who is positioned very wide. Root cannot believe it but after a scintillating innings, he is dismissed. What a time to get a wicket for Pakistan. Root c Hafeez b Shadab Khan 107(104)

Just when the match was slipping away from Pakistan's grasp, they strike back. Shadab Khan's return to the bowling crease has produced a wicket. Joe Root couldn't believe he carved it straight to Mohammad Hafeez at short third man. Moeen Ali comes out at number 7. England need 101 off 66 balls.

FOUR! How good is the timing on that one!? Another classy shot from Buttler. Ooof! Riaz pitches it across outside off and Buttler lets those hands run through. Races away to cover fence.

"Very different pitch than the other day. Lot drier and harder. Batting paradise. Bowlers will struggle. Variations required. Win the toss, and you bat first," says Wasim Akram.

"A venue where bowlers have historically struggled to defend. Square's very short. If you're batting from the pavilion end, you'll look to hit down," says Kumar Sangakkara.

Two changes for Pakistan — Shoaib Malik and Asif Ali in place of Haris Sohail and Imad Wasim.

FOUR ! Fifty partnership up between the Pakistan openers ! Imam plays a stylish flick wide of mid on to bring up the milestone! Shouts of "Pakistan Zindabad!" doing the rounds at Trent Bridge right now. PAK 53/0

OUT ! England finally get the breakthrough that they were looking for, thanks to Buttler's quick work behind the stumps! Fakhar's beaten for turn, loses his balance and his back foot is marginally short of the crease by the time the bails are disturbed. PAK 82/1

OUT ! England continue to be sensational in the outfield! After Ben Stokes' one-handed blinder in the opening game, it is Chris Woakes' turn to dazzle on the field, taking a superb running catch at long off to dismiss Imam-ul-Haq, who departs six short of what would have been his sixth ODI fifty. PAK 111/2

Fifty partnership up between Babar and Hafeez for the third wicket, the milestone being completed by a wide from Archer, called for height. The pair have consumed 44 deliveries in the partnership so far. PAK 161/2

One milestone follows the other. After the fifty partnership, Babar Azam completes his half-century , this being his 13th in ODIs! Brings up the milestone with a brace in the 28th over, this being a run-a-ball innings so far. PAK 164/2

OUT ! Woakes does his bit in the outfield once again, as Babar Azam departs after a well-made half-century, perishing while trying to boost the scoring rate. Miscues the ball towards wide long on, where Woakes holds on safely to the ball. PAK 199/3

FOUR ! Fine way for Mohammad Hafeez to bring up his half century , pushing the ball down the ground, collecting a boundary thanks to pure timing. He takes just 39 deliveries to get to the milestone! PAK 210/3

FOUR ! Sarfaraz hooks a short ball from Woakes over mid on to bring up the fifty partnership with Hafeez as well as the team 250! As many as three fifty-plus stands so far in the innings, due to which Pakistan are in contention for a score in the range of 320-330 at the moment! PAK 251/3

OUT ! Woakes is having a field day today, collecting his third catch down the ground! Hafeez departs 16 short of a century, perishing while attempting another glory shot down the ground, hitting it straight in the direction of the fielder. PAK 279/4

FOUR ! Sarfaraz Ahmed brings up his half-century in 40 balls , albeit getting to the milestone with the help of overthrows by Root from point. England's fielding, barring Woakes' efforts in the deep, has been below par today! PAK 311/4

OUT ! Asif Ali's cameo comes to an end! He goes for a lofted drive, with the ball travelling over Bairstow at sweeper cover, requiring him to time his jump well in order to pull off the catch in the end. PAK 311/5

OUT ! Fourth catch of the day for Chris Woakes, this time off his own bowling as Sarfaraz chips the ball up in the air while attempting an uppercut. PAK 319/6

OUT ! Second wicket of the over for Woakes! Wahab tries to slog the ball out of the park, gets a thick leading edge, and Root ends up taking an easy catch at backward point. PAK 325/7

OUT ! Morgan takes a safe catch after Shoaib gets a thick leading edge. The England skipper runs forward from cover to complete the catch. PAK 337/8

FOUR ! Heaved down the ground by Shadab off the last delivery, beating Roy at long on, as Pakistan finish on 348/8 at the end of 50 overs !

OUT! Mentioned that Roy was wary against spin and he falls to a ridiculous stroke. Premeditated the sweep shot and Shadab pushed one straight. Roy misses to get it around the corner. It looked plumb and the Umpire has given it. Roy opts for a review after discussing it with Bairstow and the replays confirm that the ball was in line and no bat was involved and it would have crashed into the off stump. Early wicket for Pakistan. England lose Roy and the review. Roy lbw b Shadab Khan 8(7)

OUT! Huge wicket for Pakistan! Wahab has his man! Good short delivery slanted across Bairstow, just outside the off stump and Bairstow has a feel for it. It looked like he probably wanted to steer it to third man. It was the effort ball from the fast bowler, who gets some extra purchase off the surface and Bairstow feathers it to Sarfaraz Khan. Bairstow c Sarfaraz b Riaz 32(31)

OUT! Mohammad Hafeez strikes! That's a big wicket for Pakistan. It goes on with the arm and Morgan has played all around the straight delivery. Once again just when England were forging a partnership, they have lost a wicket. Morgan b Hafeez 9(18)

FIFTY! Joe Root trudges to his half-century. He reaches there in 48 balls and after the iffy start, he has looked well in control for the second half of his innings. He must convert this for England to have a sure shot chance.

OUT! Another one! Sarfaraz's bowlers have answered their captain positively every time he has thrown the ball to them. Stokes was looking to scythe a straight delivery past point, but ends up edging it to Sarfaraz, who holds on to a fine catch. England slide further. Stokes c Sarfaraz b Shoaib Malik 13(18)

FIFTY! Short ball from Shadab Khan and Buttler has pulled this off the backfoot. Has he got enough? Just about. The ball is just out of Asif Ali's grasp, who was in the air full stretch and seems to have landed awkwardly. He looks in some pain. But this has been an amazing knock from Buttler.

Joe Root smashes 15th ODI century Joe Root becomes the first batsman to slam a century off Cricket World Cup 2019. He has paced his innings so nicely. Got a life when he was batting on 9 when Babar Azam dropped him on 9, but he has taken it in his stride and never looked back. Top knock but work still remaining. The crowd lets out huge cheer in the form of 'Roooooooooot' as he acknowledges the appreciation

OUT! There is the wicket Pakistan were looking for. Shadab Khan is the man for Pakistan. It was a flat delivery way outside off and Root was looking to slice it past backward point, but gets it a little too fine. Straight to the short third man fielder, who is positioned very wide. Root cannot believe it but after a scintillating innings, he is dismissed. What a time to get a wicket for Pakistan. Root c Hafeez b Shadab Khan 107(104)

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 6 England vs Pakistan Live Updates: Joe Root raises his 15th ODI century as he dabs the ball on the off side for a single. Follows it up with a boundary. Wahab Riaz's seventh over costs 10 runs. England now require 103 off 72 balls.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: Hosts England take on 1992 champions Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side, who opened their account with a resounding win against South Africa on 30 May, may recall fast bowler Mark Wood against Pakistan.

The ground is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday's match at Trent Bridge.

But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen Ali, Jofra Archer, Jonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom Curran, Liam Dawson, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, Ben Stokes, James Vince, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-Haq, Fakhar Zaman, Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez, Shoaib Malik, Sarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad Wasim, Shadab Khan, Hasan Ali, Mohammad Amir, Wahab Riaz, Haris Sohail, Asif Ali, Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Hasnain

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With AFP inputs