ICC CWC | Match 4 Jun 01, 2019
AFG vs AUS
Australia beat Afghanistan by 7 wickets
ICC CWC | Match 5 Jun 02, 2019
SA vs BAN
Bangladesh beat South Africa by 21 runs
ICC CWC Jun 04, 2019
AFG vs SL
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
ICC CWC Jun 05, 2019
SA vs IND
The Rose Bowl, Southampton
Pakistan vs England LIVE SCORE, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match: Bairstow dismissed by Riaz for 32

Date: Monday, 03 June, 2019 20:10 IST Match Status: Play in Progress
Venue: Trent Bridge, Nottingham

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019,Live Cricket Score and Updates

348/8
Overs
50.0
R/R
6.96
Fours
29
Sixes
6
Extras
20
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Hassan Ali not out 10 5 0 1
Shadab Khan not out 10 4 2 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Chris Woakes 8 1 71 3
Jofra Archer 10 0 79 0
63/2
Overs
10.1
R/R
6.24
Fours
9
Sixes
1
Extras
1
Batsman Status R B 4s 6s
Joe Root Batting 20 18 3 0
Eoin Morgan (C) Batting 2 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Shadab Khan 3 0 20 1
Mohammad Amir 5 0 27 0

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 LIVE SCORE and UPDATES

  • After 9 overs,England 60/2 ( Joe Root 19 , )

    Wahab Riaz earns the prized wicket of Jonny Bairstow and this could have a telling impact on the result of the match, which is clearly some distance away, but just as England were putting their innings back on track they have been rudely halted by Wahab Riaz. Pakistan on top now.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Can he continue his consistent run in this game?

    Eoin Morgan has scored 10 fifty-plus scores out of his last 15 ODI innings. His average in the last 15 ODI innings is 90.33.

  • OUT! Huge wicket for Pakistan! Wahab has his man! Good short delivery slanted across Bairstow, just outside the off stump and Bairstow has a feel for it. It looked like he probably wanted to steer it to third man. It was the effort ball from the fast bowler, who gets some extra purchase off the surface and Bairstow feathers it to Sarfaraz Khan. 

    Bairstow c Sarfaraz b Riaz 32(31)

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Wahab Riaz has conceded 237 runs from 22.4 overs at an economy rate of 10.61 without taking a wicket in three ODIs against England

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Did you know?

    Before this game, Wahab Riaz had conceded 237 runs from 22.4 overs at an economy rate of 10.61 without taking a wicket in three ODIs against England

  • FOUR! Bairstow isn't going to hold back. Full and wide from Riaz and he chases it. Hits it over the top on the offside . Couple of bounces and over the fence.

  • After 8 overs,England 54/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 26 , Joe Root 19)

    Root and Bairstow are trying to assert themselves and so is Amir from the other end. This is a great contest to watch. These two teams were involved in a series recently but the intensity of the World Cup is completely different. The hosts work past the 50-run mark.

  • FOUR! Slanted across from Amir and this time Root gets it from the middle of the bat. A solid punch through covers off Amir to the boundary. 

  • After 7 overs,England 46/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 25 , Joe Root 12)

    Wahab Riaz comes into the attack replacing Shadab Khan. Bairstow finds a couple of boundaries from the over, one off the inside edge as England near the 50-run mark.

  • FOUR! Bairstow looks to drive on the up and he too gets an inside edge that runs past his sticks for a boundary to third man.

  • FOUR! Wahab slips it on Bairstow's hips who helpes the ball on its way to fine leg boundary

  • After 6 overs,England 37/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 17 , Joe Root 11)

    Amir is spewing a lot of venom into every delivery he is bowling. He is running like a wind, making the ball talk for which he rose to fame but he doesn't have the luck or the support of the fielder. A metaphor that mirrors his career in more ways than one. He rattles Root with an excellent bouncer first up, then finds his inside edge followed by the outside edge which flies to Babar Azam at first slip but despite a huge cry of  'CAAAAAAAATTTTTCCCCHHH' it has been put down as Joe Root gets an early life. He runs in a couple of times and losses his run up but his focus at this point seems unwavering For time being all Amir can do is hang his head in denial and return to his mark, searching for some rub of green

  • FOUR! Amir draws Root's inside edge as he looks to punch it off the backfoot but the ball runs down the fine leg boundary, the fielder makes a good effort to keep the ball in play but the back leg comes in contact with the advertising skirtings.

  • Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    What a start for Pakistan. It looks like one of those days for Sarfaraz Ahmed's men where everything is clicking and going right for them. An inspired choice to open the bowling with Shadab Khan. A few raised eyebrows when Shadab's name was announced as the opening bowler, but he's proved critics wrong. A lot of cricket to be played but Pakistan will be delighted at this stage. 

  • After 5 overs,England 28/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 14 , Joe Root 5)

    Shadab Khan bowls couple of jaffas to beat Bairstow's outside edge before the YJB slams it down the ground. The hit was pretty fierce and looks like the ball has taken a heavy beating on its impact into the sight screen as umpire call for a change of ball. Bairstow shoulders arm to the last ball that is bowled outside off stump just the way he did at the start of the over

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Did you know?

    — The last match against West Indies at Nottingham was the first match since June, 2017 that Mohammad Amir took three or more wickets in an ODI match. 

    — England have not lost a match out of 20 ODIs at home while chasing since 2016, while winning 17 matches during the period.

  • SIX! It was six the moment it left the bat. Full delivery on off stump and Bairstow hits one of the cleanest strikes. Plants the front foot forwards and banishes the ball straight over the sight screen

  • After 4 overs,England 22/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 8 , Joe Root 5)

    Root almost ends up chopping Amir's delivery back onto the stumps.Another tight over from the left-arm spedstar. He seems to have hit his straps early in the World Cup.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    Milestone approaching

    Joe Root's batting on 5 at the end of the fourth over. He needs to score 66 more runs to become the sixth England player to complete 13,000 runs in international cricket.

  • After 3 overs,England 19/1 ( Jonny Bairstow 5 , Joe Root 5)

    Roy is back for an early shower but not before what seemed like a heated exchange with couple of Pakistani players after he was given out. He seemed to be unhappy regarding what was perhaps said in the middle. Amir has a smile on his face, so does Sarfaraz. The umpires convene and speak to the Pakistan captain and Roy before he heads to the dressing room. Root gets off the mark with a single before collecting a boundary for himself.

  • FOUR! Shadab offers width outside off stump and Root obliges. He stays back and guides late, past backward point for his first boundary

  • OUT! Mentioned that Roy was wary against spin and he falls to a ridiculous stroke. Premeditated the sweep shot and Shadab pushed one straight. Roy misses to get it around the corner. It looked plumb and the Umpire has given it. Roy opts for a review after discussing it with Bairstow and the replays confirm that the ball was in line and no bat was involved and it would have crashed into the off stump. Early wicket for Pakistan. England lose Roy and the review.

    Roy lbw b Shadab Khan 8(7)

  • After 2 overs,England 12/0 ( Jason Roy 8 , Jonny Bairstow 4)

    A little unfair for Mohammad Amir as the last ball goes for a boundary to what was a superb over. He got the ball to swerve back into Bairstow, cutting him in half and kept the batsman on his toes. Not a lot but some movement on offer for the pacer.

  • FOUR! Thrashed through the off sideTypical Bairstow. A little bit of width from Amir and Bairstow has thrown his hands at it. Powerful hit wide of the diving fielder for four.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    Jonny Bairstow has scored three centuries out of his 10 ODI innings while chasing. He also has a higher batting average in the second innings (58.47) as compared to the first innings (37.96) in ODIs. His average of 58.00 against Pakistan in ODIs is highest against any Asian team in the format.

  • After 1 overs,England 8/0 ( Jason Roy 8 , Jonny Bairstow 0)

    Roy might have dispatched couple of long hops from Shadab to the boundary but he still doesn't seem in complete control against spinners. A half-appeal of the last ball as Roy at first looked to kick the ball away and later bringing the bat into play, though it was well behind the front pad. Fortunately for him the impact was outside the line off stump and the ball was skidding straight.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    MILESTONE ALERT!

    Jason Roy completes 3,000 runs in ODI cricket after collecting eight runs in the first over! He becomes the joint second fastest England player and the joint 10th quickest to the achieve the milestone.

  • Umang Pabari, Cricket statistician

    DID YOU KNOW?

    Jason Roy has scored fifty-plus runs in each of his previous four ODI innings. His last four ODI innings against Pakistan reads 87, 87, 76 and 114. His average while chasing (47.65) in ODIs is better than batting first (34.84).

  • FOUR! Nah! Cannot bowl there either. Shabad gets this one wrong too. This one is again halfway down the track. Roy gets back and pulls powerfully through midwicket for another boundary.

  • FOUR! Nope. Can't bowl there. Short and wide outside off provided enough time for Roy to rock back and cut it away through covers

  • England have been spanking 350 for fun over the past couple of years. England is expected to reach the 500-mark first. They did smoked 481 at the same ground last year, so yes, they are ones who are believed to get there but a bruised Pakistan is the most dangerous. They will end up setting a new record if they achieve their target and in way set a tone for the high scores that were expected during the World Cup. We will find all that out in about 3 hours or so. Here's Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow out in the middle for England. Sarfaraz taking a cue from Faf du Plessis has tossed the ball to Shadab Khan, the wrist-spinner will open the bowling.

  • Oops!

  • Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    If someone had said to me that Pakistan would score 348 today after the debacle of Friday, I would have laughed at them and taken it as a joke. However this is what you get with Pakistan cricket up one day, down the next, it's a roller-coaster ride. At the half-way stage Pakistan must fancy their chances after that excellent batting display against a lacklustre England in the field.

  • "Self belief is the key. We all know we can handle any situation. To be very honest, the pitch is not the same, is holding a bit. Spinners are getting a bit. 348 is a very good total to defend. I kept going, just wanted to attack the ball," says Mohammad Hafeez at the end of the Pakistan innings, having top-scored with a 62-ball 84. 

  • After 50 overs,Pakistan 348/8 ( Hassan Ali 10 , Shadab Khan 10)

    Woakes bowls out the final over, getting rid of Shoaib Malik off the very first delivery. Hasan cops a nasty hit on the helmet, setting off for a single nevertheless. Shadab collects a boundary courtesy a top-edge off the third delivery. Collects a brace off the fourth delivery, the second run a result of some sloppy work on the field. Shadab collects a boundary off the last delivery as Pakistan finish on 348/8. 

    England will have to smash the record for the highest run chase in a World Cup if they are to collect another two points at the end of this match. 

  • FOUR! Heaved down the ground by Shadab off the last delivery, beating Roy at long on, as Pakistan finish on 348/8 at the end of 50 overs

  • FOUR! Shadab gets a thick top edge, with the ball flying over the keeper, and away to the fine leg fence. PAK 342/8

  • OUT! Morgan takes a safe catch after Shoaib gets a thick leading edge. The England skipper runs forward from cover to complete the catch. PAK 337/8

    Malik c Morgan b Woakes 8(8)

  • After 49 overs,Pakistan 337/7 ( Shoaib Malik 8 , Hassan Ali 9)

    Jofra Archer bowls the crucial penultimate over. Hasan taps the ball towards mid on, and comes back for a second run. Single to Hasan off the next delivery. Archer foxes Malik with a slower one measuring 122 clicks, collecting a dot off the third. Single to Malik off the fourth, guiding the ball towards third man. Hasan collects a six off the last ball, as Archer completes his quota, finishing wicketless, having conceded 79 runs along the way. 

  • SIX! Hasan shows off his power, smashing the ball down the ground and clearing the long off fence! PAK 337/7

  • After 48 overs,Pakistan 327/7 ( Shoaib Malik 7 , Hassan Ali 0)

    Woakes returns to the attack. Sarfaraz collects a brace off the first ball with some quick running between the wickets. He perishes in the next delivery though, chipping the ball towards the cover region, with Woakes making a dash and collecting his fourth catch of the day. Riaz gets off the mark with a boundary towards fine leg, but perishes off the very next delivery, getting caught by Root at point. Malik collects a double off the last delivery. 10 runs and two wickets in a topsy-turvy over from Woakes. 

  • OUT! Second wicket of the over for Woakes! Wahab tries to slog the ball out of the park, gets a thick leading edge, and Root ends up taking an easy catch at backward point. PAK 325/7

    Wahab c Root b Woakes 4(2)

  • FOUR! Wahab gets off the mark with a boundary, nudging the ball towards the fine leg fence. Poor stuff from Woakes at this stage of the innings. PAK 325/6

  • OUT! Fourth catch of the day for Chris Woakes, this time off his own bowling as Sarfaraz chips the ball up in the air while attempting an uppercut. PAK 319/6

    Sarfaraz c and b Woakes 55(44)

  • After 47 overs,Pakistan 317/5 ( Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 53 , Shoaib Malik 4)

    Wood breaks the budding partnership in the first ball of his final over, as Bairstow takes a safe catch at sweeper cover, with Asif having to depart for 14. The veteran Shoaib Malik joins Sarfaraz at the centre, and gets off the mark with a single. Malik taps the ball towards the leg side for a brace in the last ball. Six off the over, with Wood signing off with figures of 2/53. 

  • OUT! Asif Ali's cameo comes to an end! He goes for a lofted drive, with the ball travelling over Bairstow at sweeper cover, requiring him to time his jump well in order to pull off the catch in the end. PAK 311/5

    Asif c Bairstow b Wood 14(11)

  • After 46 overs,Pakistan 311/4 ( Sarfaraz Ahmed (C) (W) 51 , Asif Ali 14)

    Single collected off each of the first two deliveries. Sarfaraz miscues while attempting a pull in the third, the ball falling in no-man's land and allowing the Pakistan skipper a double, also bringing up the 300 for Pakistan. Another brace to Sarfaraz in the subsequent delivery, this one needing some quicker running between the wickets. Sarfaraz lofts the ball over mid off for a boundary off the fifth, and gets to his half-century thanks to overthrows in the last delivery. 14 off the over! 

  • FOUR! Sarfaraz Ahmed brings up his half-century in 40 balls, albeit getting to the milestone with the help of overthrows by Root from point. England's fielding, barring Woakes' efforts in the deep, has been below par today! PAK 311/4

  • FOUR! Lofted over mid off by Sarfaraz, with the Pakistan skipper moving to 47 with that shot! PAK 307/4

  • Saj Sadiq, Freelance cricket writer at Trent Bridge

    Jason Roy getting some stick on the boundary from the Pakistani fans after his nightmare day in the field. Over to Asif Ali now to get Pakistan to a big total. Skipper Sarfaraz mixing it up with some big hits and quick singles. Archer so far has had a great time in international cricket, today he's getting a taste of how things can be when they go wrong.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Match 6 England vs Pakistan Live Updates: Wahab Riaz earns the prized wicket of Jonny Bairstow and this could have a telling impact on the result of the match, which is clearly some distance away, but just as England were putting their innings back on track they have been rudely halted by Wahab Riaz. Pakistan on top now.

ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Match 6, England vs Pakistan at Trent Bridge in Nottingham, Preview: Hosts England take on 1992 champions Pakistan in their ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 encounter at Trent Bridge on Monday. The Eoin Morgan-led side, who opened their account with a resounding win against South Africa on 30 May, may recall fast bowler Mark Wood against Pakistan.

The ground is renowned as a batsman's paradise, with England having twice set the world record for the highest score in a one-day international — 444 for three against Pakistan in 2016 and last year's 481 for six — on the very pitch that will be used for Monday's match at Trent Bridge.

But Pakistan's batsmen had anything but an easy ride in Nottingham as they succumbed to a bouncer barrage from the West Indies that saw them slump to 105 all out and a comprehensive defeat in their opening match of the World Cup on Friday.

England, who launched their quest to win the World Cup for the first time with a 104-run rout of South Africa at the Oval in which fast bowler Jofra Archer starred may now, in the light of Pakistan's problems against short-pitched bowling, unleash Wood in partnership with the Sussex speedster.

Squads:

England: Eoin Morgan (capt), Moeen AliJofra ArcherJonny Bairstow (wk), Jos Buttler (wk), Tom CurranLiam DawsonLiam PlunkettAdil RashidJoe RootJason RoyBen StokesJames VinceChris WoakesMark Wood.

Pakistan: Imam-ul-HaqFakhar ZamanBabar AzamMohammad HafeezShoaib MalikSarfaraz Ahmed(w/c), Imad WasimShadab KhanHasan AliMohammad AmirWahab RiazHaris SohailAsif AliShaheen AfridiMohammad Hasnain

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

With AFP inputs

Updated Date: Jun 03, 2019

Tags : #Cricket World Cup 2019 #England #England cricket team #England vs Pakistan #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 England #ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 Pakistan #Live Coverage #Pakistan #Pakistan Cricket Team #World Cup 2019 #World Cup 2019 England #World Cup 2019 Pakistan

