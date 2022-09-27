Pakistan vs England LIVE: When and where to watch PAK vs ENG 5th T20I, live streaming, time in IST, TV Channel and more

England will get the chance to regain lead in the seven-match T20I series against Pakistan when the two teams fight it out in the fifth match on Wednesday, at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

The series, tied 2-2, has been an evenly-contested one with no clear favourite. While England won the first and third T20Is, Pakistan emerged victorious in the second and fourth matches. All the matches played thus far have been held at the National Stadium in Karachi, but now the action shifts to Lahore.

England suffered a heart-breaking defeat in the fourth T20I on Sunday, losing to the hosts by three runs.

England failed to chase down a target of 167 set by Pakistan, with Haris Rauf picking up three wickets in the death overs to dismantle the visitors.

England’s downfall began in the 19th over, when Rauf saw off Liam Dawson (34). The visitors’ score at the time read 162/8 from 18.3 overs, needing five more runs from nine balls remaining.

England were further restricted to 163/9 at the end of the 19th over, needing four runs from six balls. However, England’s hopes ended in the second ball of the 20th over, when Reece Topley was run-out by Shan Masood.

Rauf was adjudged Man of the Match for his heroics with the ball.

England will look to put that defeat behind, and hope to retake series lead with a win on Wednesday.

Here’s everything you need to know regarding when and where to watch the fifth T20I between Pakistan and England:

When will the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I be played?

The fifth Pakistan vs England T20I will be played on Wednesday, 28 September.

What time will the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I start?

The match will start at 8 PM IST, with the toss taking place at 7.30 PM.

Where will the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I be played?

The fifth T20I between Pakistan and England will be played at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore.

How can I watch the fifth Pakistan vs England T20I LIVE?

The fifth T20I between Pakistan and England will be telecast live on Sony Six and Sony Six HD channels, and streamed live on the Sony LIV app. You can also browse Firstpost.com for live updates.

Squads:

England: Moeen Ali(Captain), Philip Salt, Alex Hales, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley, Jos Buttler, Dawid Malan, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood, Tom Helm, Luke Wood, Sam Curran, Richard Gleeson, Jordan Cox

Pakistan: Babar Azam(Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Khushdil Shah, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Iftikhar Ahmed, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Naseem Shah, Haider Ali, Mohammad Haris, Shahnawaz Dahani, Aamer Jamal.

