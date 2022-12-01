|England
|Pakistan
|30/0 (4.0 ov) - R/R 7.5
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Zak Crawley
|Batting
|16
|12
|3
|0
|Ben Duckett
|Batting
|12
|12
|2
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Naseem Shah
|2
|0
|16
|0
|Mohammad Ali
|2
|0
|12
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
30 (30) R/R: 7.5
Zak Crawley 16(12)
Ben Duckett 12(12)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Day 1: Follow live cricket score and updates from Rawalpindi.
Pakistan vs England 1st Test Preview: The first Test between Pakistan and England is going ahead as scheduled despite several England players having been ill on the eve of the match.
The Pakistan Cricket Board said in a statement Thursday two hours before the scheduled start that the England and Wales Cricket Board “has informed the PCB that they are in a position to field an XI, and, as such, the first Test will commence as per schedule today at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.”
Several England players were affected by a virus ahead of the team’s first Test in Pakistan in 17 years, leading to discussions about postponing the start of the match by one day. Officials from both teams had agreed to delay a final decision on whether to postpone the game until 7:30 AM local time Thursday — just two hours before the scheduled toss.
Only five England players — Harry Brook, Zak Crawley, Keaton Jennings, Ollie Pope and Joe Root — turned up for the training at the Pindi Cricket Stadium on Wednesday. The rest of the squad members, including captain Ben Stokes, stayed in the hotel as team officials said six or seven players had been affected by the virus.
Brook, Crawley, Pope and Root all were named in England’s playing XI for the first Test.
(with inputs from The Associated Press)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
The terrible condition of the Pakistani people caused by the floods made Stokes take the decision to support the rebuilding of the most affected areas.
England adopted an attacking brand of cricket under Test coach Brendon McCullum and skipper Ben Stokes, their style of play earning the moniker 'Bazball' and helping them beat New Zealand and South Africa in home assignments earlier this year.
A ceremony Wednesday for the Pakistan and England captains to unveil the series trophy was postponed to give Ben Stokes time to recover.