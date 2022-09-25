The dynamic Pakistan opening duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan achieved another feat, registering a 2000-run partnership in T20Is and becoming the first pair to do so in the fourth T20I against England on Sunday.

While Mohammad Rizwan has been in a form of his life, with a never-ending purple patch, Babar Azam has found his feat back after a poor Asia Cup.

The opening pair have now registered a partnership 0f 2,043 runs in 38 innings at an average of 56.75. The duo has had seven century stands and as many half-century stands between them.

India’s Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma are second on the list with 1,743 runs off 52 innings. Ireland’s Paul Stirling and Kevin O’Brien stand third with 1,720 runs whereas KL Rahul and Rohit Sharma are fourth on the list with 1,704 runs off 34 innings.

Interestingly, their highest partnership score of 203* also came in this series in the second match which is also the fifth highest partnership on the all-time list.

The duo managed a partnership of 97 runs in 11.5 overs at a strike rate of 137 on Sunday. Rizwan contributed 60 in the partnership while Babar was dismissed for 36.

Both the batters have been in brilliant touch for quite a long time. Mohammad Rizwan currently sits at the top of ICC batting rankings in T20Is, whereas Babar Azam is fourth on the ranking list. The Pakistan skipper, who was leading the list, dropped to the fourth spot after the Asia Cup.

Pakistan managed a score of 164 after batting first in the fourth innings. They trail 1-2 in the series as England have won two games barring the match wherein the Pakistan openers scored an unbeaten 200-run stand.

