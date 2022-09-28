Toss | England have chose to field first

Preview: The Karachi leg is done and dusted. And interestingly, both the teams are evenly poised at 2-2 with three more games to be played in Lahore.

In a rare seven-match T20I series, we have already witnessed multiple scenarios in the first four games. While a few games have been utterly one-sided, the last one went down to the wire in true sense with the heartbeats of fans increasing on each and every delivery.

Jos Buttler, who was earlier expected to feature in the Lahore leg of the series will still be sidelined as his recovery is taking time. Phil Salt will continue in his absence.

For Pakistan, Naseem Shah’s absence can prove to be a big blow. The ace pacer felt unwell right after landing in Lahore and is down with viral fever.

Pakistan’s middle order has still failed to fire and the tension in that sense might be high amongst the management despite them winning the games. The top order has largely contributed to their runs with Mohammad Rizwan scoring as consistently as any batter can. Shan Masood has also shown a glimpse of what he can do, but he will still be tested.

The pitch at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore is again expected to favour the batters. The last match at the venue, between Australia and Pakistan in April, showed that 160 can be chased without much hesitation.

However, things might be different with almost six months to that match.

