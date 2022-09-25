Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between Pakistan and England happening at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Preview: Pakistan take on England in the fourth T20I of the seven-match T20I series, at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

England are coming on the back of a 63-run victory in the third match on Friday, having taken a 2-1 lead with that win.

Ben Duckett (70*) and Harry Brook (81*) had propelled England to 221/3 after batting first, and Pakistan fell way short in their reply, being restricted to just 158/8. While Shan Masood’s unbeaten 56 went in vain for the hosts, Mark Wood completed his return to international cricket with match-winning figures of 3/25 from four overs.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.