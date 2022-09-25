Pak vs ENG LIVE Score
Pakistan surpass the 50-run mark in the powerplay. Adil Rashid introduced into the attack in the seventh over, and goes for seven runs. Pakistan 59/0 after 7 overs.
|Pakistan
|England
|71/0 (8.0 ov) - R/R 8.88
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Mohammad Rizwan (W)
|Batting
|44
|31
|7
|0
|Babar Azam (C)
|Batting
|26
|18
|3
|0
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Adil Rashid
|1
|0
|7
|0
|David Willey
|1
|0
|12
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 0/0 (0)
|
71 (71) R/R: 8.69
Mohammad Rizwan (W) 44(31)
Babar Azam (C) 26(18)
|
0 0(0) S.R (0)
Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between Pakistan and England happening at the National Stadium in Karachi.
Pakistan surpass the 50-run mark in the powerplay. Adil Rashid introduced into the attack in the seventh over, and goes for seven runs. Pakistan 59/0 after 7 overs.
Olly Stone, England's T20I debutant, is into the attack. Boundaries keep flowing for Pakistan, as Rizwan collects another one. Eight runs off the third over. Pakistan 23/0 after 3 overs.
Reece Topley into the attack. Rizwan with a couple of boundaries in the over, with eight runs coming off it. Pakistan 15/0 after 2 overs.
Right. Time for LIVE action now. Spin first up as Liam Dawson opens the England bowling attack with Mohammad Rizwan facing him. Rizwan is off the mark with a boundary off the second ball he faces, hammering behind square leg. Seven runs off the first over.
Playing XI
Pakistan: Babar Azam(Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr.
England: Moeen Ali(Captain), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley
Toss update: England have won the toss and opted to field in the fourth T20I against England.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between Pakistan and England happening at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan will look to make things even after England had won the third match by 63 runs to take a 2-1 lead on Friday. Stay tuned for updates,
Preview: Pakistan take on England in the fourth T20I of the seven-match T20I series, at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.
England are coming on the back of a 63-run victory in the third match on Friday, having taken a 2-1 lead with that win.
Ben Duckett (70*) and Harry Brook (81*) had propelled England to 221/3 after batting first, and Pakistan fell way short in their reply, being restricted to just 158/8. While Shan Masood’s unbeaten 56 went in vain for the hosts, Mark Wood completed his return to international cricket with match-winning figures of 3/25 from four overs.
