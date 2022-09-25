Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs England At National Stadium, Karachi, 25 September, 2022

25 September, 2022
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
Pakistan

Pakistan

71/0 (8.0 ov)

4th T20I
England

England

Yet To Bat

Live Blog
Pakistan England
71/0 (8.0 ov) - R/R 8.88

Play In Progress

Mohammad Rizwan (W) - 44

Babar Azam (C) - 26

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Rizwan (W) Batting 44 31 7 0
Babar Azam (C) Batting 26 18 3 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Adil Rashid 1 0 7 0
David Willey 1 0 12 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 0/0 (0)

71 (71) R/R: 8.69

0 0(0) S.R (0)
Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between Pakistan and England happening at the National Stadium in Karachi.

20:31 (IST)

Pak vs ENG LIVE Score 

Pakistan surpass the 50-run mark in the powerplay. Adil Rashid introduced into the attack in the seventh over, and goes for seven runs. Pakistan 59/0 after 7 overs. 

20:14 (IST)

Pak vs ENG LIVE Score 

Olly Stone, England's T20I debutant, is into the attack. Boundaries keep flowing for Pakistan, as Rizwan collects another one. Eight runs off the third over. Pakistan 23/0 after 3 overs. 

20:09 (IST)

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I LIVE Score

Reece Topley into the attack. Rizwan with a couple of boundaries in the over, with eight runs coming off it. Pakistan 15/0 after 2 overs. 

20:04 (IST)

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I LIVE Score

Right. Time for LIVE action now. Spin first up as Liam Dawson opens the England bowling attack with Mohammad Rizwan facing him. Rizwan is off the mark with a boundary off the second ball he faces, hammering behind square leg. Seven runs off the first over. 

19:48 (IST)

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I LIVE Score 

Playing XI 

Pakistan: Babar Azam(Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Asif Ali, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Mohammad Wasim Jr. 

England: Moeen Ali(Captain), Alex Hales, Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Olly Stone, Reece Topley

19:35 (IST)

Pakistan vs England 4th T20I LIVE Score 

Toss update: England have won the toss and opted to field in the fourth T20I against England. 

19:02 (IST)

Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between Pakistan and England happening at the National Stadium in Karachi. Pakistan will look to make things even after England had won the third match by 63 runs to take a 2-1 lead on Friday. Stay tuned for updates, 

Highlights

title-img
Pakistan's captain Babar Azam, right, watches England's captain Moeen Ali after won the toss ahead of the third twenty20 cricket match between Pakistan and England, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Sept. 23, 2022. (AP Photo/Anjum Naveed)

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I, LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the fourth T20I between Pakistan and England happening at the National Stadium in Karachi.

Preview: Pakistan take on England in the fourth T20I of the seven-match T20I series, at the National Stadium in Karachi on Sunday.

England are coming on the back of a 63-run victory in the third match on Friday, having taken a 2-1 lead with that win.

Ben Duckett (70*) and Harry Brook (81*) had propelled England to 221/3 after batting first, and Pakistan fell way short in their reply, being restricted to just 158/8. While Shan Masood’s unbeaten 56 went in vain for the hosts, Mark Wood completed his return to international cricket with match-winning figures of 3/25 from four overs.

Updated Date: September 25, 2022 20:05:44 IST

