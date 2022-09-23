Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs England LIVE SCORE (t20)

Pakistan Vs England At National Stadium, Karachi, 23 September, 2022

23 September, 2022
Starts 20:00 (IST)
Play In Progress
England

England

172/3 (16.3 ov)

3rd T20I
Pakistan

Pakistan

Yet To Bat

England Pakistan
172/3 (16.3 ov) - R/R 10.42

Play In Progress

Ben Duckett - 33

Harry Brook - 53

Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Ben Duckett Batting 50 32 7 0
Harry Brook Batting 53 24 4 4
Bowling 0 M R W
Shahnawaz Dahani 3 0 43 0
Haris Rauf 2.3 0 22 0
Current Partnership Last Wicket 82/3 (8.3)

90 (90) R/R: 11.25

Ben Duckett 33(24)
Harry Brook 53(24)

Will Jacks 40(22) S.R (181.81)

c Mohammad Nawaz b Usman Qadir
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I LIVE score and updates: ENG 116/3 after 12 overs

Pakistan vs England LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third T20I between Pakistan and England, to be played in Karachi.

21:10 (IST)

After 14 overs,England 139/3 ( Ben Duckett 43 , Harry Brook 31)

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 

Haris Rauf into his second over. 11 runs come off it, and now you can sense a feeling that England are surely rebuilding. 

21:06 (IST)

After 13 overs, England 128/3 

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 

Usman into his final over. 12 runs from the over as Harry Brook and Ben Duckett collect a boundary each. 

20:58 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Will Jacks's 22-ball 40 comes to an end as England lose another wicket. 

20:41 (IST)

After 7 overs,England 71/2 ( Will Jacks 37 , Ben Duckett 9)

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 

Usman Qadir strikes soon after the powerplay to remove Dawid Malan for 14, who is caught by Haider Ali at deep midwicket. Ben Duckett is thenew man in. 14 runs and a wicket from the seventh over. 

20:37 (IST)
wkt

OUT! Dawid Malan miscues this to deep midwicket and its costly as Haider Ali makes no error with the catch. Usman Qadir with the wicket. Malan c Haider Ali b Usman Qadir 14

20:27 (IST)

After 5 overs,England 45/1 ( Will Jacks 27 , Dawid Malan 8)

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 

Haris Rauf introduced into the attack. Will Jacks, the England debutant, with consecutive fours to approach his late 20s. Nine runs off the over. 

20:17 (IST)

After 3 overs, England 21/1 

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 

Early setback for England, with Mohammad Hasnain dismissing Phil Salt. Salt is dismissed just for eight runs, and his dismissal has got in Dawid Malan. 

20:07 (IST)

After 1 over, England 7/0 

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 

Seven runs come off the first over bowled by Mohammad Hasnain. Debutant Will Jacks going over midwicket for the first boundary of the night, and his first boundary in T20I cricket. 

20:01 (IST)

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 

Right. Time for LIVE action. T20I debutant Will Jacks, replacing Alex Hales, walks out to open with Phil Salt. Mohammad Hasnain into the attack for Pakistan. 

19:54 (IST)

Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I 

England XI: Moeen Ali (Captain),Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley

Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(Captain),  Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir

20:37 (IST)

OUT! Dawid Malan miscues this to deep midwicket and its costly as Haider Ali makes no error with the catch. Usman Qadir with the wicket. Malan c Haider Ali b Usman Qadir 14
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I LIVE score and updates: ENG 116/3 after 12 overs

England debutant Will Jacks in action. AP

Pakistan vs England LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third T20I between Pakistan and England, to be played in Karachi.

Preview: Pakistan take on England in the third T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, less than 24 hours since Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cruised the hosts to a record 10-wicket chase at the same venue on Thursday.

After Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 55 had taken England to 199/5 while batting first, skipper Babar Azam (110*) roared back to form with a century as he and Rizwan (88*) chased down the target with all 10 wickets, and three balls to spare. The Pakistan innings ended at 203/0 from 19.3 overs.

That took the seven-match series to 1-1 after the second game, with England having won the first T20I by six wickets earlier.

Squads:

England: Moeen Ali(Captain),  Philip Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm

Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(Captain),  Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal.

Updated Date: September 23, 2022 21:03:05 IST

