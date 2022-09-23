After 14 overs,England 139/3 ( Ben Duckett 43 , Harry Brook 31)
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I
Haris Rauf into his second over. 11 runs come off it, and now you can sense a feeling that England are surely rebuilding.
|England
|Pakistan
|172/3 (16.3 ov) - R/R 10.42
|Batting
|Status
|R
|B
|4s
|6s
|Ben Duckett
|Batting
|50
|32
|7
|0
|Harry Brook
|Batting
|53
|24
|4
|4
|Bowling
|0
|M
|R
|W
|Shahnawaz Dahani
|3
|0
|43
|0
|Haris Rauf
|2.3
|0
|22
|0
|Current Partnership
|Last Wicket 82/3 (8.3)
|
90 (90) R/R: 11.25
Ben Duckett 33(24)
Harry Brook 53(24)
|
Will Jacks 40(22) S.R (181.81)
c Mohammad Nawaz b Usman Qadir
Pakistan vs England LIVE Score and Updates: Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of the third T20I between Pakistan and England, to be played in Karachi.
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I
Haris Rauf into his second over. 11 runs come off it, and now you can sense a feeling that England are surely rebuilding.
After 13 overs, England 128/3
akistan vs England 3rd T20I
Usman into his final over. 12 runs from the over as Harry Brook and Ben Duckett collect a boundary each.
OUT! Will Jacks's 22-ball 40 comes to an end as England lose another wicket.
After 7 overs,England 71/2 ( Will Jacks 37 , Ben Duckett 9)
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I
Usman Qadir strikes soon after the powerplay to remove Dawid Malan for 14, who is caught by Haider Ali at deep midwicket. Ben Duckett is thenew man in. 14 runs and a wicket from the seventh over.
OUT! Dawid Malan miscues this to deep midwicket and its costly as Haider Ali makes no error with the catch. Usman Qadir with the wicket. Malan c Haider Ali b Usman Qadir 14
After 5 overs,England 45/1 ( Will Jacks 27 , Dawid Malan 8)
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I
Haris Rauf introduced into the attack. Will Jacks, the England debutant, with consecutive fours to approach his late 20s. Nine runs off the over.
After 3 overs, England 21/1
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I
Early setback for England, with Mohammad Hasnain dismissing Phil Salt. Salt is dismissed just for eight runs, and his dismissal has got in Dawid Malan.
After 1 over, England 7/0
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I
Seven runs come off the first over bowled by Mohammad Hasnain. Debutant Will Jacks going over midwicket for the first boundary of the night, and his first boundary in T20I cricket.
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I
Right. Time for LIVE action. T20I debutant Will Jacks, replacing Alex Hales, walks out to open with Phil Salt. Mohammad Hasnain into the attack for Pakistan.
Pakistan vs England 3rd T20I
England XI: Moeen Ali (Captain),Philip Salt, Will Jacks, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood, Reece Topley
Pakistan XI: Babar Azam(Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Shahnawaz Dahani, Mohammad Hasnain, Haris Rauf, Usman Qadir
Preview: Pakistan take on England in the third T20I at the National Stadium in Karachi on Friday, less than 24 hours since Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan cruised the hosts to a record 10-wicket chase at the same venue on Thursday.
After Moeen Ali’s unbeaten 55 had taken England to 199/5 while batting first, skipper Babar Azam (110*) roared back to form with a century as he and Rizwan (88*) chased down the target with all 10 wickets, and three balls to spare. The Pakistan innings ended at 203/0 from 19.3 overs.
That took the seven-match series to 1-1 after the second game, with England having won the first T20I by six wickets earlier.
Squads:
England: Moeen Ali(Captain), Philip Salt, Alex Hales, Dawid Malan, Ben Duckett, Harry Brook, Sam Curran, David Willey, Liam Dawson, Adil Rashid, Luke Wood, Richard Gleeson, Olly Stone, Will Jacks, Jordan Cox, Tom Helm
Pakistan Squad: Babar Azam(Captain), Mohammad Rizwan, Haider Ali, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Nawaz, Usman Qadir, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Hasnain, Shahnawaz Dahani, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Asif Ali, Shadab Khan, Abrar Ahmed, Mohammad Haris, Aamer Jamal.
Pakistan will look to recover the Asia Cup final loss, whereas England will look to win a T20 series after multiple defeats – against South Africa and India.
This seven-match series is seen as a preparation for next month's Twenty20 World Cup to be held in Australia, and Buttler hoped his young side build up well for the mega event
Pakistan will take on England in the seven-match T20I series that is scheduled to begin on September 20 at the National Stadium Karachi.