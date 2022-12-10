Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

Quick Scorecard Full scorecard Ball by ball commentary FP commentary

Pakistan Vs England At Multan Cricket Stadium, Multan, 09 December, 2022

09 December, 2022
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Play In Progress
281/10 (51.4 ov)

2nd Test
145/3 (37.1 ov)

England Pakistan
281/10 (51.4 ov) - R/R 5.44 145/3 (37.1 ov) - R/R 3.9

Play In Progress

Pakistan trail by 136 runs

Saud Shakeel - 3

Mohammad Rizwan (W) - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Saud Shakeel Batting 55 78 9 0
Mohammad Rizwan (W) Batting 0 5 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Jack Leach 16.1 3 70 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 142/3 (34.2)

3 (3) R/R: 1.05

Saud Shakeel 3(12)

Babar Azam (C) 75(95) S.R (78.94)

b Ollie Robinson

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 2 Live Cricket Score: Follow for live score, updates and commentary from Multan Cricket Stadium.

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test: Second Test is being played at the Multan Cricket Stadium. AP

Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Report: Unheralded Abrar Ahmed bagged a rich haul of seven wickets in a dream Test debut as Pakistan’s spinners kept England’s aggression in check on the first day of the second Test on Friday.

The 24-year-old mystery spinner grabbed 7-114 and got plenty of help from the dry wicket at Multan Cricket Stadium to dismiss England for 281 inside the first two sessions.

England got rid of both Pakistan openers — Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique — early before captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 61 carried the home team to 107-2 at stumps when bad light stopped play with 10 overs still remaining in the day.

Saud Shakeel, who scored a gritty half century in Pakistan’s 74-run defeat in the first Test at Rawalpindi, was not out on 32.

Ahmed was surprisingly left out from the first Test despite picking up 43 wickets in this season’s first class tournament. He mystified England with his sharp googlies and carrom balls with only Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) scoring rapid half centuries.

Updated Date: December 10, 2022 09:35:42 IST

