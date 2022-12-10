Pakistan vs England 2nd Test Day 1 Report: Unheralded Abrar Ahmed bagged a rich haul of seven wickets in a dream Test debut as Pakistan’s spinners kept England’s aggression in check on the first day of the second Test on Friday.

The 24-year-old mystery spinner grabbed 7-114 and got plenty of help from the dry wicket at Multan Cricket Stadium to dismiss England for 281 inside the first two sessions.

England got rid of both Pakistan openers — Imam-ul-Haq and Abdullah Shafique — early before captain Babar Azam’s unbeaten 61 carried the home team to 107-2 at stumps when bad light stopped play with 10 overs still remaining in the day.

Saud Shakeel, who scored a gritty half century in Pakistan’s 74-run defeat in the first Test at Rawalpindi, was not out on 32.

Ahmed was surprisingly left out from the first Test despite picking up 43 wickets in this season’s first class tournament. He mystified England with his sharp googlies and carrom balls with only Ben Duckett (63) and Ollie Pope (60) scoring rapid half centuries.

