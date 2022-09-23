Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
  • Home
  • Cricket
  • News
  • Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I: Twitterati hail 'record-breaking chase' as hosts level series

Cricket

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I: Twitterati hail 'record-breaking chase' as hosts level series

Babar Azam returned to batting form with a century and Mohammad Rizwan hit 88 in a Pakistan record-breaking double-century opening stand to beat England by 10 wickets

Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I: Twitterati hail 'record-breaking chase' as hosts level series

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan stitched an unbeaten partnership of over 200 runs. AP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was back in form with a stunning and match-winning ton against England during the second T20I in Karachi. Babar scored an unbeaten 110 to anchor the side home while chasing a target of 200 runs. Along with him, Mohammad Rizwan also chipped in with valuable contributions as the right-hander scored 88* during the chase.

The hosts eventually won by 10 wickets.

Earlier, Moeen Ali accelerated at the backend of England’s innings with an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls and led the team to 199/5 after he won the toss and elected to bat.

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, the only change England made from the first game, was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 0/26 off his four overs.

The momentum swung in Pakistan’s favor in the 13th over when Ali’s only over went for 21 as Babar smashed two sixes against his counterpart. Left-arm pacer Luke Wood, who picked up three wickets in the his debut, was smashed for 0/49.

Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

(With inputs from AP)

Updated Date: September 23, 2022 01:06:34 IST

Tags:

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

also read

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I stat attack: Alex Hales ends long wait, Mohammad Rizwan joins elite list and more
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs England, 1st T20I stat attack: Alex Hales ends long wait, Mohammad Rizwan joins elite list and more

As England beat Pakistan in the first T20I on Tuesday, Alex Hales ended a long wait while Mohammad Rizwan joined an elite list.

Pakistan vs England: Twitterati hail Harry Brook, Luke Wood as visitors go 1-0 in T20I series with six-wicket win
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs England: Twitterati hail Harry Brook, Luke Wood as visitors go 1-0 in T20I series with six-wicket win

Brook forged a valuable fourth-wicket stand with Alex Hales that helped England chase down the target with six wickets and four balls to spare after Wood's 3/24 restricted Pakistan to 158/7.

Pakistan vs England: Alex Hales, Harry Brook script visitors' six-wicket victory in first T20I
First Cricket News

Pakistan vs England: Alex Hales, Harry Brook script visitors' six-wicket victory in first T20I

Opener Alex Hales hit a 40-ball 53— his first international after a three-year absence on a failed recreational drug test— to anchor England's chase of a modest 159-run target in 19.2 overs.