Pakistan vs England, 2nd T20I: Twitterati hail 'record-breaking chase' as hosts level series

Pakistan captain Babar Azam was back in form with a stunning and match-winning ton against England during the second T20I in Karachi. Babar scored an unbeaten 110 to anchor the side home while chasing a target of 200 runs. Along with him, Mohammad Rizwan also chipped in with valuable contributions as the right-hander scored 88* during the chase.

The hosts eventually won by 10 wickets.

Earlier, Moeen Ali accelerated at the backend of England’s innings with an unbeaten 55 off 23 balls and led the team to 199/5 after he won the toss and elected to bat.

Pakistan’s 203 is now the highest total in a 10-wicket win in ALL Twenty20 cricket (and not just the Twenty20 Internationals). #PAKvENG #PAKvsEng — Rajneesh Gupta (@rgcricket) September 22, 2022

The 5 highest ever partnerships in T20Is for Pakistan: 203 Rizwan/Babar v England today

197 Rizwan/Babar v S Africa in April 2021

158 Rizwan/Babar v West Indies in December 2021

152* Rizwan/Babar v India in October 2021

150 Rizwan/Babar v England in July 2021#PAKvENG #Cricket — Saj Sadiq (@SajSadiqCricket) September 22, 2022

Babar Azam enters Pakistan’s famous 10-wicket win over England on the NSK Honours Board ✍️#PAKvENG | #UKSePK pic.twitter.com/ozT6ssSQvA — Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) September 22, 2022

A great chase from two of the best in the business MA! Well done @babarazam258 & @iMRizwanPak

Congrats team Pakistan#PAKvENG — Wahab Riaz (@WahabViki) September 22, 2022

Congratulations

Take a bow!! What an absolute thunderous knock by @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak .LEADING from the front like a true champion & proud of you. ❤️#pakistanzindabad #PAKvENG #Pakwin pic.twitter.com/WBW55NOLJ3 — Abid Ali (@AbidAli_Real) September 22, 2022

I think it is time to get rid of Kaptaan @babarazam258 and @iMRizwanPak. Itne selfish players. Agar sahi se khelte to match 15 overs me finish hojana chahye tha. Ye akhri over tak le gaye. Let’s make this a movement. Nahi? Absolutely proud of this amazing Pakistani team. pic.twitter.com/Q9aKqo3iDm — Shaheen Shah Afridi (@iShaheenAfridi) September 22, 2022

Left-arm spinner Liam Dawson, the only change England made from the first game, was the pick of the bowlers as he returned with figures of 0/26 off his four overs.

The momentum swung in Pakistan’s favor in the 13th over when Ali’s only over went for 21 as Babar smashed two sixes against his counterpart. Left-arm pacer Luke Wood, who picked up three wickets in the his debut, was smashed for 0/49.

(With inputs from AP)