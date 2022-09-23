Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA
Cricket

Pakistan vs England 2nd T20: Hosts' record chase, Babar Azam-Mohammad Rizwan stand and more in stat attack

As Pakistan thrash England by 10 wickets to level the series 1-1, the hosts are now the first team to chase down 200 or more without losing a wicket.

Pakistan's Babar Azam shares fist bump with teammate Mohammad Rizwan during their 2nd T20I against England in Karachi on Friday. AP

Pakistan captain Babar Azam and his opening partner Mohammad Rizwan lit up Karachi’s National Stadium as Pakistan chased down 200 runs to defeat England by 10 wickets in the second T20I to level the series.

Batting first, England scored 199/5 in 20 overs as captain Moeen Ali’s 55 not out down the order helped the visitors pose a strong total after Ben Duckett (43) and, opening duo Phil Salt (30) and Alex Hales (26) made healthy contributions up the top.

Later, Babar and Rizwan took charge of the chase from the start as they added 59 runs in the powerplay and eventually took Pakistan over the line with three balls to spare. The Pakistan skipper notched up his second T20I hundred during the chase while Rizwan returned not out at 88 off 51.

We take a look at all the records broken during the game in our stat attack:

    • Babar Azam’s 110 not out was the highest scored by a men’s cricketer in T20Is as the record was earlier held by his partner Rizwan, who scored 104 not out against South Africa last year.
    • This was also the second time an international century was scored in the shortest format of the game. Incidentally, a foreign player is yet to score a century in the country.
    • This was the second highest run scored by a captain while chasing in men’s T20I. The record is held by Azam, who scored 122 while chasing against South Africa last year.
    • Azam and Rizwan also hold the record of most 150-plus stand in men’s T20Is ahead of Shikhar Dhawan and Rohit Sharma (2).
    • This was the third-highest chase by Pakistan in T20Is. The record stands at 208 runs, achieved against West Indies, followed by 204 against South Africa.
    • Pakistan are now the first team to chase down 200 or more without losing a wicket. Overall in T20 cricket, the previous highest target chased down in a 10-wicket win was of184 by Kolkata Knight Riders against Gujarat Lions in 2017.
    • This is the first time in a men’s international match that all wickets to fall on the day were bowled dismissals. The record doesn’t include abandoned matches.
    • Rizwan and Babar have now scored 1929 runs in T20Is while sharing a partnership in 36 at an average of 56.73. They are ahead of Rohit Sharma and Shikhar Dhawan, who have scored 1743 runs in 52 innings together.

Updated Date: September 23, 2022 01:20:26 IST

