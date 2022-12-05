PREVIEW: Pakistan and England are up against each other in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The visitors have handed a target of 343 runs to Pakistan and the home side was 80/2 in 20 overs when the stumps were called on the penultimate day.

They need another 263 runs to go 1-0 up in the series while England need to pick 8 wickets on the final day. Bowlers have had a hard time so far in the match. England first posted 657 in the first innings and Pakistan scored 579 in reply. The visiting team then put up 264/7 (D) in the second.

Imam-ul-Haq (43*) and Saud Shakeel (24*) were unbeaten at the crease when the day’s proceedings ended.

