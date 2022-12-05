Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Cricket

Pakistan Vs England LIVE SCORE (test)

Pakistan Vs England At Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium, Rawalpindi, 01 December, 2022

01 December, 2022
Starts 10:30 (IST)
Match Ended
England

England

657/10 (101.0 ov)

264/7 (35.5 ov)

1st Test
Pakistan

Pakistan

579/10 (155.3 ov)

268/10 (96.3 ov)

England beat Pakistan by 74 runs

England Pakistan
657/10 (101.0 ov) - R/R 6.5 579/10 (155.3 ov) - R/R 3.72
264/7 (35.5 ov) - R/R 7.37 268/10 (96.3 ov) - R/R 2.78

Match Ended

England beat Pakistan by 74 runs

Naseem Shah - 0

Haris Rauf - 0

This Over
Batting Status R B 4s 6s
Mohammad Ali not out 0 26 0 0
Bowling 0 M R W
Ollie Robinson 22 6 50 4
Jack Leach 18.3 6 56 1
Current Partnership Last Wicket 268/10 (96.3)

0 (0) R/R: 0

Haris Rauf 0(2)

Naseem Shah 6(46) S.R (13.04)

lbw b Jack Leach

Pakistan vs England Highlights 1st Test: ENG win by 74 runs after PAK fightback

Pakistan vs England, 1st Test Day 5 Highlights: Pakistan fought hard while chasing the target of 343, but surrendered against England's bowling attack as James Anderson and Ollie Robinson bagged four wickets each.

ENG defeated PAK by 74 runs, gained 1-0 series lead. AP

PREVIEW: Pakistan and England are up against each other in the first Test in Rawalpindi. The visitors have handed a target of 343 runs to Pakistan and the home side was 80/2 in 20 overs when the stumps were called on the penultimate day.

They need another 263 runs to go 1-0 up in the series while England need to pick 8 wickets on the final day. Bowlers have had a hard time so far in the match. England first posted 657 in the first innings and Pakistan scored 579 in reply. The visiting team then put up 264/7 (D) in the second.

Imam-ul-Haq (43*) and Saud Shakeel (24*) were unbeaten at the crease when the day’s proceedings ended.

Updated Date: December 05, 2022 17:19:18 IST

