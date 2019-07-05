Pakistan vs Bangladesh at London weather update, World Cup 2019: The race to the semi-finals is virtually sealed despite another three games left in the ongoing ICC Cricket World Cup.

England's 119-run drubbing of New Zealand at Chester-le-Street on Wednesday secured the hosts' entry into the World Cup semi-finals for the first time since 1992, and left Pakistan need an improbably victory — the margin of which has to be 316 runs — against Bangladesh at Lord's in order to avoid bowing out of the tournament in the first round.

England were on top of their game yet again after beating tournament favourites India by 36 runs at Edgbaston. Opting to bat first, Jonny Bairstow let his willow do the talking once again as he struck a second consecutive century. Fellow opener Jason Roy struck a lively 60, with skipper Eoin Morgan contributing with a 42-run knock. Despite the middle order wobbling after a strong start, the home side managed to reach 305/8 at the end of their innings.

New Zealand, in reply, were never in the chase from the word go, losing opener Henry Nicholls in the very first over. Nicholls was trapped leg-before by Chris Woakes, with Hawk-Eye showing the ball to be missing the stumps, resulting in a missed opportunity for the batsman.

Martin Guptill was caught-behind off Jofra Archer's bowling, while senior batsmen Kane Williamson and Ross Taylor were both run out. At 69/4, New Zealand's fight was as good as over. The Black Caps eventually crumbled to their second consecutive sub-200 score, getting bundled out for 186.

Pakistan fans had hoped both India and New Zealand would be able to stop the Englishmen on their tracks in order to bolster their chances of making it to the top four, especially after the hosts suffered back-to-back defeats to Sri Lanka and defending champions Australia.

England, however, bounced back with a couple of all-round performances to settle themselves at the third spot in the points table, and have now left Pakistan with a near-impossible equation in their final game against Bangladesh at the 'Home of Cricket' on Friday.

The English weather has become more conducive towards cricket in the last few matches with the sun shining brightly more often than not at the venues, including the iconic Lord's.

The previous game at the 'Home of Cricket', between New Zealand and Australia, saw the sun out in full glory. While it might not be as bright this time around, with the forecast for Friday being 'Partly Sunny' with a maximum temperature of 26 degrees, according to AccuWeather. With no rain interruptions expected throughout the day, fans will be in for a cracker of a contest between the two evenly-matched subcontinental sides.

