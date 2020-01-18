Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Visiting side's batting and fielding coaches will not travel with team, confirms BCB
Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said the team will be without five members of the coaching staff.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Talk of overtaking PoK captures imagination, but remains a distant dream until India strengthens military, boosts global influence
-
Neena Gupta, at her busiest and best at 60, talks receiving offers — and her hunger for good roles
-
From receiving a leadership award from PM in 2016 to being snubbed by govt in 2019, much has changed for Amazon's Jeff Bezos
-
Just Mercy movie review: Michael B Jordan, Jamie Foxx's straightforward legal drama exposes America's criminal injustice system
-
RIL consolidated profit surges 13.5% to record Rs 11,640 cr in Q3 on strong growth in telecom, retail verticals
-
Donald Trump assembles made-for-TV legal team for Senate trial, includes household names like Ken Starr, ex-Harvard professor Alan Dershowitz
-
JP Nadda on track to win BJP president post, say party sources; nominations, polling for job likely on 20 Jan
-
Mohun Bagan merger presents two-time ISL champions ATK with an opportunity to find a home in the heart of Bengalis
-
In India's Nutritional Rehabilitation Centres, holistic care for mother and child combats malnutrition
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Dhaka: Bangladesh's batting coach Neil McKenzie and fielding coach Ryan Cook have withdrawn from the first leg of the upcoming Pakistan tour, the country's cricket board said on Saturday.
Bangladesh Cricket Board's cricket operations chairman Akram Khan said the team will be without five members of the coaching staff.
Representational image. AFP
While former South African cricketer McKenzie and Cook have themselves withdrawn, the BCB decided not to call spin consultant Daniel Vettori for such a short series.
Team analyst Shrinivaas Chandrasekaran was also not considered on account of him being an Indian citizen while strength and conditioning coach Mario Villavarayan has broken his hand.
"Mario broke his hand recently while team analyst will be working with the team over Skype. McKenzie and fielding coach will also not be going, while we haven't yet confirmed on our new bowling coach," Akram was quoted as saying by ESPNcricinfo.
Sohel Islam and Tushar Kanti Howlader will act as replacements for Cook and Villavarayan respectively while head coach Rusell Domingo will only have the services of physio Julian Calefato from his regular staff.
Earlier this week, wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rehman had also refused to travel to Pakistan.
Bangladesh are scheduled to play three Twenty20 internationals, two Tests and one one-day international in Pakistan between January and April.
The T20I series will be played from 24-27 January, followed by the first Test from 7 to 11 February in Rawalpindi.
Bangladesh will play an ODI on 3 April in Karachi before the second Test is played in the same city from 5 April.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 18, 2020 13:34:25 IST
Also See
PCB rejects Bangladesh's proposal of playing just one Test in Pakistan and other in Dhaka
ICC chairman Shashank Manohar facilitates Bangladesh's split tour to Pakistan
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Recalled Mohammad Hafeez hopes to use matches as audition for T20 World Cup before retiring