First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
AUS in IND | 2nd ODI Jan 17, 2020
IND vs AUS
India beat Australia by 36 runs
IRE in WI | 1st T20I Jan 15, 2020
WI vs IRE
Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
IRE in WI Jan 19, 2020
WI vs IRE
Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts
SL in ZIM Jan 19, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal returns to 'Tigers' squad for T20Is; Mushfiqur Rahim skips tour due to security concerns

Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal is back in Bangladesh’s 15-man squad for this month's three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan, but wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim has pulled out of the tour because of security concerns.

Press Trust of India, Jan 18, 2020 20:11:09 IST

Dhaka: Opening batsman Tamim Iqbal is back in Bangladesh’s 15-man squad for this month's three-match Twenty20 series against Pakistan, but wicket-keeper Mushfiqur Rahim has pulled out of the tour because of security concerns.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Tamim Iqbal returns to Tigers squad for T20Is; Mushfiqur Rahim skips tour due to security concerns

File image of Tamim Iqbal. Reuters

Left-hander Tamim last played for Bangladesh during the ODI series against Sri Lanka in July 2019.

Tamim took time off to work on his game after the 2019 World Cup, where he scored 235 runs. He didn’t tour India because he wanted to be with his pregnant wife but played in the Bangladesh Premier League, hitting 396 runs in 12 matches.

Najmul Hossain Shanto, who last week scored an unbeaten 115 for Khulna Tigers against Dhaka Platoon in the BPL, all-rounder Mahedi Hasan and fast bowler Rubel Hossain have also been recalled for the T20I series, which will be played in Lahore on 24, 25 and 27 January.

Mahedi played his only T20 international in February 2018 against Sri Lanka.

After the series, Bangladesh returns to Pakistan next month for the first Test of a two-match series before going back in April to play the other Test and an ODI.

Squad: Mahmudullah (c), Tamim Iqbal, Soumya Sarkar, Mohammad Naim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Liton Das, Mohammad Mithun, Afif Hossain, Mahedi Hasan, Aminul Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Shafiul Islam, Al-Amin Hossain, Rubel Hossain, Hasan Mahmud.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 18, 2020 20:11:09 IST

Tags : Bangladesh, Cricket, Mahedi Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2020, Sports, Tamim Iqbal

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all