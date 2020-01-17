Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Recalled Mohammad Hafeez hopes to use matches as audition for T20 World Cup before retiring
Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez regards the home series against Bangladesh next week as an audition for the Twenty20 World Cup squad before he exits international cricket.
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Ireland beat West Indies by 4 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS Australia beat India by 10 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 19th, 2020, 03:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM vs SL - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 19th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India vs Australia, LIVE Score, 2nd ODI at Rajkot: Warner, Finch start 340-run chase
-
Piyush Goyal backtracks on his statement against Amazon; says govt welcomes all types of investments in India
-
Aligarh Muslim University teachers should turn crisis into opportunity; young minds must be coaxed out of fear, writes AMU professor
-
What's in a name? Love Aaj Kal borrows its title from the 2009 Imtiaz Ali film; Is it a sequel, reboot or reimagining?
-
The revolution will be archived: How a nation's turmoil will be recorded for posterity
-
Donald Trump's impeachment trial opens as new Ukraine revelations emerge; US senators vow 'impartial justice'
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Debut an opportunity for Indian hockey team to get much-needed competition against stiff opposition
-
Four women in BJP's first list of candidates for Delhi polls; Vijender Gupta, ex-AAP MLA Kapil Mishra among 57 named
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Islamabad: Pakistan all-rounder Mohammad Hafeez regards the home series against Bangladesh next week as an audition for the Twenty20 World Cup squad before he exits international cricket.
Hafeez was recalled for the three T20s in Lahore starting next Friday after playing his last T20 in 2018 against New Zealand. He was named man of that series but the selectors ignored him last year during which No 1-ranked Pakistan lost eight of its nine completed T20s.
File image of Mohammad Hafeez. Reuters
“My personal plan is that I should play for Pakistan on the basis of fitness and performance,” Hafeez said on Friday. “I want to play the World Twenty20 and then I want to make an exit from international cricket.”
The T20 World Cup is in October in Australia.
The 39-year-old all-rounder expected his recall and believed he could groom youngsters in the team.
“Well, (selection was) not a surprise to me to be honest because I’m always available for the team,” he said. “There are more youngsters than seniors (in the team) so it will be great for us to share the experience with them and let them express themselves in a way so they can perform and do well for a long period of time.”
Hafeez will be playing only as a batsman against Bangladesh after his bowling action in August in England was reported and he was suspended from bowling in England last week. Hafeez said he will miss bowling his off-spin, which has earned him 54 wickets in 89 T20s for Pakistan.
“I’m ready to retest again and I am waiting for it," Hafeez said. "Hopefully it will be done soon.”
Hafeez has also played 55 Tests and 218 one-day internationals since 2003.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 17, 2020 17:06:51 IST
Also See
AB de Villiers' return to international cricket gains speed after Proteas superstar says he 'would love to play' T20 World Cup in Australia
PCB rejects Bangladesh's proposal of playing just one Test in Pakistan and other in Dhaka
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shoaib Malik, Mohammad Hafeez recalled to hosts' 15-member squad for T20I series