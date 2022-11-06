Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live score T20 World Cup: PAK 38/0 after 7 overs vs BAN

☄️ 4️⃣-2️⃣2️⃣— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 6, 2022
Career-best figures for @iShaheenAfridi in T20Is 🌟#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/pp6V3jsrEz
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, T20 World Cup, LIVE cricket score and updates, ball by ball commentary: Pakistan are off to a steady start to the chase
PAK vs BAN LIVE
Two boundaries in a row. Rizwan has started to open up now. That dropped catch is hurting Bangladesh. The right-handed batter slog sweeps that one for a boundary on the on side
PAK vs BAN LIVE SCORE
Now that's disappointing for Taskin. He could have had Rizwan's wicket on the previous delivery but the wicket-keeper dropped a regulation catch and now the right-handed batter has hit the bowler for a maximum. Taskin bowls it short and Rizwan goes for the pull. It takes the top edge and flies over the boundary rope for a maximum
PAK vs BAN LIVE SCORE
A clinical bowling performance from Pakistan in the final 10 overs has restricted Bangladesh to 127/8 in 20 overs. Pakistan now need 128 to make a place in the semis
PAK vs BAN LIVE
Shaheen Afridi continues to pick wickets. Taskin Ahmed tries to go for the big hit but miscues it completely and is caught by Babar Azam at mid off for 1
2️⃣-3️⃣0️⃣ for @76Shadabkhan today as he becomes the joint leading wicket-taker for Pakistan in T20Is 🙌#WeHaveWeWill | #T20WorldCup | #PAKvBAN pic.twitter.com/5L6WOfjRO9— Pakistan Cricket (@TheRealPCB) November 6, 2022
PAK vs BAN LIVE
Shaheen Afridi comes round the wicket to Mosaddek Hossain, bowls a perfect yorker and cleans him up for 5 off 11. Bangladesh are tumbling here now. They have lost wickets in quick succession
After 15 overs,Bangladesh 99/4 ( Afif Hossain 7 , Mosaddek Hossain 4)
Bangladesh were off to a steady start but Pakistan spinners have pulled things back as they picked up three wickets in quick succession
BAN vs PAK LIVE
Bangladesh have lost two wickets in quick succession after the break. First, Soumya Sarkar got caught at point for 20 off 17 and now Shakib has been trapped in front of the stumps for 0
After 10 overs,Bangladesh 70/1 ( Najmul Hossain Shanto 41 , Soumya Sarkar 18)
Bangladesh lost Litton Das early but Shanto and Sarkar have been cautious in their approach. The running between the wickets has been brilliant so far
PAK vs BAN LIVE
PAK vs BAN LIVE
BAN vs PAK LIVE
Pakistan vs Bangladesh
Commentator's curse! Litton Das departs! Shaheen bowls that length ball, offers some width on it as the batter tries to cut that one away but plays it straight to Shan Masood stationed at backward point. He goes for 10
PREVIEW: Pakistan meet Bangladesh in their last group stage encounter in Adelaide. Pakistan are coming into this game on the back of scintillating win against South Africa while Bangladesh lost to India in their last respective match.
T20 World Cup: Full coverage | Schedule | Results | Points Table | News | Photos
Both the sides have four points each under their belt but Pakistan are at placed at three with a better NRR and still have some chance of making it to the semis. One of the two teams will have to win this encounter with a good margin and hope that either South Africa or India lose their respective final group stage match.
SQUADS:
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain
Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali
