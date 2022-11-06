Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live score T20 World Cup: PAK 38/0 after 7 overs vs BAN

PREVIEW: Pakistan meet Bangladesh in their last group stage encounter in Adelaide. Pakistan are coming into this game on the back of scintillating win against South Africa while Bangladesh lost to India in their last respective match.

Both the sides have four points each under their belt but Pakistan are at placed at three with a better NRR and still have some chance of making it to the semis. One of the two teams will have to win this encounter with a good margin and hope that either South Africa or India lose their respective final group stage match.

SQUADS:

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Shakib Al Hasan(c), Afif Hossain, Yasir Ali, Nurul Hasan(w), Mosaddek Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Soumya Sarkar, Nasum Ahmed, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Ebadot Hossain

Pakistan: Mohammad Rizwan(w), Babar Azam(c), Mohammad Haris, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Mohammad Nawaz, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Wasim Jr, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Shaheen Afridi, Asif Ali, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Hasnain, Haider Ali

