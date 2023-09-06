Toss update: Bangladesh have won the toss and opted to bat first against Pakistan.

Playing XI

Pakistan: Babar Azam(Captain), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Mohammad Rizwan(wicketkeeper), Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Faheem Ashraf, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan(Captain), Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Litton Das, Towhid Hridoy, Mushfiqur Rahim(w), Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud

Preview: The Super Four stage of the Asia Cup gets underway in Lahore on Wednesday, with Group A winners Pakistan taking on Group B runners-up Bangladesh.

Pakistan qualified for the Super Fours with a mammoth 238-run win over Nepal in Multan and sharing spoils against India in a washed out affair in Pallekele to finish with three points.

Bangladesh, meanwhile, began with a five-wicket defeat to Sri Lanka in their opener, but bounced back strongly to thump Afghanistan by 89 runs in their second match to eventually qualify.

Top-order batter Najmul Hossain Shanto played brilliantly in both the games, scoring 89 and 104 against Sri Lanka and Afghanistan respectively. However, Shanto will miss the rest of the tournament after sustaining a hamstring injury, and has been replaced by Litton Das. Das had been absent from the original squad due to illness.

After batting at number seven against Sri Lanka, Mehidy Hasan Miraz was promoted as an opener against Afghanistan, and he did not disappoint, scoring a worthwhile 112. He will once again be pivotal to Bangladesh’s batting against Pakistan.

For Pakistan, their bowlers have been very impressive, with Shaheen Shah Afridi (6 wickets) and Haris Rauf (5) featuring in the top three wicket-takers’ list.

The Men in Green, though, have left out Mohammad Nawaz in favour of Faheem Ashraf for the game against Bangladesh.

Needless to say, Shaheen remains Pakistan’s X-factor in their bowling lineup, having ran through the Indian top and middle order to finish with figures of 4/35.

Pakistan start as favourites in this contest, but on their day, Bangladesh can be unpredictable. That sets up for an exciting contest.

Squads:

Pakistan: Babar Azam (Captain), Mohammad Rizwan (wk), Fakhar Zaman, Imam-ul-Haq, Agha Salman, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Mohammad Nawaz, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Faheem Ashraf, Usama Mir, Saud Shakeel, Abdullah Shafique, Mohammad Haris, Mohammad Wasim Jr

Bangladesh: Shakib Al Hasan (Captain), Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Mohammad Naim, Mehidy Hasan Miraz, Towhid Hridoy, Litton Das, Shamim Hossain, Afif Hossain, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Hasan Mahmud, Mustafizur Rahman, Mahedi Hasan, Tanzid Hasan, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Nasum Ahmed , Anamul Haque