Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Follow live scorecard, updates and commentary from PAK vs BAN T20.
Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan on Thursday in the sixth match of the Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.
With Pakistan already through to Friday’s final against hosts New Zealand, both teams were using the game as a warm-up ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia which begins on Sunday.
Pakistan made one change with fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain in for Shahnawaz Dahan.
Bangladesh brought in Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud for Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain.
Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain
Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam
Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)
TV Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)
Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)
Read all the Latest News, Trending News, Cricket News, Bollywood News, India News and Entertainment News here. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Gautam Gambhir-led India Capitals won the Legends League Cricket trophy after beating Bhilwara Kings by 104 runs in the final.
Earlier this year, a former junior cricketer took legal action against Cricket Australia over allegations of abuse suffered on an under-19 tour of India and Sri Lanka in 1985.
CAC chairman Nikhil Chopra said it was a close race but Abhay Sharma’s coaching experience, and ability to also serve as batting coach, gave him the edge over Sarandeep Singh.