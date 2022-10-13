Firstcricket Hockey Football Tennis Badminton NBA

Pakistan vs Bangladesh Live Score: Follow live scorecard, updates and commentary from PAK vs BAN T20.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Live Score and commentary. AFP photo

Bangladesh captain Shakib al Hasan won the toss and chose to bat first against Pakistan on Thursday in the sixth match of the Twenty20 tri-series in Christchurch.

With Pakistan already through to Friday’s final against hosts New Zealand, both teams were using the game as a warm-up ahead of the T20 World Cup in Australia which begins on Sunday.

Pakistan made one change with fast bowler Mohammad Hasnain in for Shahnawaz Dahan.

Bangladesh brought in Taskin Ahmed and Hasan Mahmud for Mosaddek Hossain and Ebadot Hossain.

Pakistan: Babar Azam (capt), Mohammad Rizwan, Shan Masood, Iftikhar Ahmed, Shadab Khan, Haider Ali, Asif Ali, Mohammad Nawaz, Mohammad Wasim, Naseem Shah, Mohammad Hasnain

Bangladesh: Najmul Hossain Shanto, Litton Das, Soumya Sarkar, Shakib al Hasan (capt), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan, Yasir Ali, Mohammad Saifuddin, Taskin Ahmed, Hasan Mahmud, Shoriful Islam

Umpires: Wayne Knights (NZL), Shaun Haig (NZL)

TV Umpire: Alex Wharf (ENG)

Match Referee: Jeff Crowe (NZL)

Updated Date: October 13, 2022 08:40:50 IST

