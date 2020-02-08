Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard

Day 1 report: Pakistan left-arm quick Shaheen Afridi claimed 4-53 as the hosts bowled out Bangladesh for 233 in their first innings on Day 1 of the opening Test in Rawalpindi on Friday.

Bangladesh lost all five Test matches in 2019 and went into bat on a green-tinged surface, they got off to a terrible start at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The first 10 deliveries yielded only three runs and cost both their openers, including Saif Hassan who made a duck on his Test debut.

Captain Mominul Haq (30) struggled against Pakistan’s short-ball barrage but he and Najmul Hossain (44) somewhat arrested the slide but were separated just when the partnership was blooming.

With the tourists reeling on 107-5, Mohammad Mithun (63) forged brief partnerships with Liton Das (33) and Taijul Islam (24) to take Bangladesh past the 200-mark which had looked improbable at one stage.

Pakistan captain Azhar Ali made good use of the review system, challenging original not-out decisions to get rid of opener Tamim Iqbal and top-scorer Mithun.

Mithun’s gutsy half-century included seven boundaries and a six and he left the field shaking his head after being adjudged caught behind to Naseem Shah.

Bangladesh managed to foil leg-spinner Yasir Shah but left-arm spinner Harris Sohail claimed two wickets.

The second Test of the split series will be played in Karachi from 5 April.

With inputs from Reuters

