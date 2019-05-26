First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 4 May 25, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 6 wickets
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches | Match 3 May 25, 2019
ENG vs AUS
Australia beat England by 12 runs
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 26, 2019
SA vs WI
County Ground, Bristol
ICC CWC Warm-up Matches May 26, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Sophia Gardens, Cardiff
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Warm-up Match LIVE Streaming: When and where to watch score online

ICC Cricket World Cup warm-up matches Live Streaming: Here's everything you need to know about the coverage of warm-up match between Pakistan and Bangladesh

FirstCricket Staff, May 26, 2019 10:51:24 IST

Pakistan will look to bounce back from their last defeat against Afghanistan in the warm-up match as they take on Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.

File of Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. AFP

File of Pakistan fast bowler Shaheen Afridi. AFP

This will be the first warm-up match for Bangladesh ahead of the World Cup as they come into the mega event with a tri-series win over West Indies and Ireland.

In Pakistan's first warm-up match,  Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi hit an unbeaten 74 as they stunned former champions to win by three wickets with two balls to spare in a thriller in Bristol.

Chasing a modest 263 for victory, Afghanistan’s opening batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai got them off to a blistering start before Shahidi took charge to help them cross the finish line in the final over.

“It’s a great victory for the people of Afghanistan,” skipper Gulbadin Naib said. “If you look at Pakistan, it’s one of the best sides. You can’t take anyone easily. At the World Cup anything can happen, so we will do our best.”

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, who shone in their 4-0 series defeat by England this month, continued his excellent form with the bat ahead of the World Cup by scoring 112 off 108 balls but his team were restricted to a below-par 262 in 47.5 overs.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh:

When will Pakistan vs Bangladesh warm-up clash take place?

The warm-up clash will take place on 26 May 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The match will take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time does the match begin?

The match will begin at 3.o0 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the warm-up matches?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from Reuters

Updated Date: May 26, 2019 10:51:24 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Live Streaming, Mashrafe Mortaza, Sarfaraz Ahmed, Shakib Al Hasan, Warm-Up Match LIVE Streaming, World Cup 2019, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


IPL 2019 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Mumbai
 14 9 5 0 18
2
Chennai
 14 9 5 0 18
3
Delhi
 14 9 5 0 18
4
Hyderabad
 14 6 8 0 12
5
Kolkata
 14 6 8 0 12
6
Punjab
 14 6 8 0 12
7
Rajasthan
 14 5 8 0 11
8
Bangalore
 14 5 8 0 11
See Full Table




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5372 125
2 India 5669 121
3 South Africa 4488 115
4 New Zealand 3729 113
5 Australia 4342 109
6 Pakistan 3846 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all