Pakistan will look to bounce back from their last defeat against Afghanistan in the warm-up match as they take on Bangladesh at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff on Sunday.

This will be the first warm-up match for Bangladesh ahead of the World Cup as they come into the mega event with a tri-series win over West Indies and Ireland.

In Pakistan's first warm-up match, Afghanistan’s Hashmatullah Shahidi hit an unbeaten 74 as they stunned former champions to win by three wickets with two balls to spare in a thriller in Bristol.

Chasing a modest 263 for victory, Afghanistan’s opening batsmen Mohammad Shahzad and Hazratullah Zazai got them off to a blistering start before Shahidi took charge to help them cross the finish line in the final over.

“It’s a great victory for the people of Afghanistan,” skipper Gulbadin Naib said. “If you look at Pakistan, it’s one of the best sides. You can’t take anyone easily. At the World Cup anything can happen, so we will do our best.”

Pakistan batsman Babar Azam, who shone in their 4-0 series defeat by England this month, continued his excellent form with the bat ahead of the World Cup by scoring 112 off 108 balls but his team were restricted to a below-par 262 in 47.5 overs.

Here's everything you need to know about the ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 warm-up match between Pakistan vs Bangladesh:

When will Pakistan vs Bangladesh warm-up clash take place?

The warm-up clash will take place on 26 May 2019.

Where will the match be played?

The match will take place at the Sophia Gardens in Cardiff.

What time does the match begin?

The match will begin at 3.o0 pm IST with the toss to take place at 2.30 pm IST.

Which TV channels will broadcast the warm-up matches?

The match will be telecast on Star Sports Network.

How do I watch the match online?

The match will be live streamed on Hotstar.com. You can also catch live updates on firstpost.com.

With inputs from Reuters