'Mission impossible' remained unaccomplished for Pakistan, who expectedely missed the semi-final bus but wrapped up their World Cup campaign with a consolatory 94-run win over Bangladesh, on Friday.

Aware that the situation demanded them to beat Bangladesh by 300-plus runs to make it to the knockout stage, Pakistan needed to put on board a total of no less than 450 to stand a chance.

The way Pakistan batted, it seemed the 1992 champions were resigned to the fact that such a mammoth victory would remain out of their reach and it was business as usual for them.

All they could manage was 315 for nine after electing to bat, courtesy Imam-ul-Haq (100) and Babar Azam (96), who added 157 runs for the second wicket.

They bowled out Bangladesh for 221 in 44.1 overs to record their fourth win on the trot since suffering defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India.

Friday's result means that New Zealand have joined India, Australia and hosts England in the knockout stage.

The star with the ball for Pakistan was Shaheen Shah Afridi who picked a six-for, in the process, becoming the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul.

Here's how Twitter reacted on his spell and Pakistan's win:

The name is etched on the Honours Boards - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Welcome to the Limited-Overs Honours Boards, Shaheen Afridi!@TheRealPCB bowler becomes youngest player to take an ODI five-wicket haul at Lord's! Take a bow, young man #LoveLords#PAKvBAN — Lord's Cricket Ground (@HomeOfCricket) July 5, 2019

Record tumbler

Shaheen Afridi appreciation post 16 wickets at #CWC19 Youngest to take a five-for at a World Cup Most wickets by a teenager in World Cups Best figures by a Pakistan bowler at a World Cup pic.twitter.com/8OUJIdsjtY — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) July 5, 2019

This praise is a great award in itself

Super spell from Shaheen 5 wickets already. — Wasim Akram (@wasimakramlive) July 5, 2019

Great win for Pakistan but need to go back to drawing board quickly

Such an exciting team. So many talented players. Genuine match-winners. But Pakistan have missed a semi-final berth due to some schoolboy errors. Can't believe Shaheen and Haris played in just 5 matches. #CWC19 — Mazher Arshad (@MazherArshad) July 5, 2019

Game of fine margins

Spirited performance by Pakistan. Outplaying Bagladesh.

But a sad end to our World Cup campaign. Small things here & there could have changed things for us.

A decent show overall.

Defeated England, South Africa, New Zealand, Afghanistan & Bangladesh.#PAKvBAN #CWC2019 — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) July 5, 2019

That one match cost Pakistan big

If you take out the Windies game Pakistan's NRR right now would be +0.120. They finished with -0.430. NZ's NRR is +0.175. Na koi aur qusoor war hai na format, jo beej boye unhi ka sila mila.

That is all. — Hassan Cheema (@mediagag) July 5, 2019

With inputs from PTI

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here