Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Super spell', Twitter lavishes praise on Shaheen Shah Afridi after his six-wicket haul
The star with the ball for Pakistan was Shaheen Shah Afridi who picked a six-for, in the process, becoming the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|Australia
|8
|7
|1
|0
|14
|India
|8
|6
|1
|1
|13
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|8
|3
|3
|2
|8
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|South Africa
|8
|2
|5
|1
|5
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
'Mission impossible' remained unaccomplished for Pakistan, who expectedely missed the semi-final bus but wrapped up their World Cup campaign with a consolatory 94-run win over Bangladesh, on Friday.
Aware that the situation demanded them to beat Bangladesh by 300-plus runs to make it to the knockout stage, Pakistan needed to put on board a total of no less than 450 to stand a chance.
The way Pakistan batted, it seemed the 1992 champions were resigned to the fact that such a mammoth victory would remain out of their reach and it was business as usual for them.
All they could manage was 315 for nine after electing to bat, courtesy Imam-ul-Haq (100) and Babar Azam (96), who added 157 runs for the second wicket.
They bowled out Bangladesh for 221 in 44.1 overs to record their fourth win on the trot since suffering defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India.
Friday's result means that New Zealand have joined India, Australia and hosts England in the knockout stage.
The star with the ball for Pakistan was Shaheen Shah Afridi who picked a six-for, in the process, becoming the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul.
Here's how Twitter reacted on his spell and Pakistan's win:
The name is etched on the Honours Boards - Shaheen Shah Afridi
Record tumbler
This praise is a great award in itself
Great win for Pakistan but need to go back to drawing board quickly
Game of fine margins
That one match cost Pakistan big
With inputs from PTI
For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here
Updated Date:
Jul 05, 2019 23:27:10 IST
Also See
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan officially out of semi-final contention; New Zealand qualify for knockouts
ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Pakistan will go all out against Bangladesh regardless of semi-final chances, says opener Imam ul haq
New Zealand vs Pakistan, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'What a player', Twitter reacts after Babar Azam's ton guides Pakistan to victory