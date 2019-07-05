First Cricket
ICC CWC | Match 43 Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
ZIM in IRE | 2nd ODI Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 5 runs
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
Old Trafford, Manchester
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: 'Super spell', Twitter lavishes praise on Shaheen Shah Afridi after his six-wicket haul

The star with the ball for Pakistan was Shaheen Shah Afridi who picked a six-for, in the process, becoming the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul.

FirstCricket Staff, Jul 05, 2019 23:27:10 IST

'Mission impossible' remained unaccomplished for Pakistan, who expectedely missed the semi-final bus but wrapped up their World Cup campaign with a consolatory 94-run win over Bangladesh, on Friday.

Aware that the situation demanded them to beat Bangladesh by 300-plus runs to make it to the knockout stage, Pakistan needed to put on board a total of no less than 450 to stand a chance.

The way Pakistan batted, it seemed the 1992 champions were resigned to the fact that such a mammoth victory would remain out of their reach and it was business as usual for them.

All they could manage was 315 for nine after electing to bat, courtesy Imam-ul-Haq (100) and Babar Azam (96), who added 157 runs for the second wicket.

They bowled out Bangladesh for 221 in 44.1 overs to record their fourth win on the trot since suffering defeat at the hands of arch-rivals India.

Friday's result means that New Zealand have joined India, Australia and hosts England in the knockout stage.

The star with the ball for Pakistan was Shaheen Shah Afridi who picked a six-for, in the process, becoming the youngest bowler to claim a five-wicket haul.

Here's how Twitter reacted on his spell and Pakistan's win:

The name is etched on the Honours Boards - Shaheen Shah Afridi

Record tumbler

This praise is a great award in itself

Great win for Pakistan but need to go back to drawing board quickly

Game of fine margins

That one match cost Pakistan big

With inputs from PTI

Updated Date: Jul 05, 2019 23:27:10 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Bangladesh, Cricket, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Imam-Ul-Haq, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Shaheen Shah Afridi

World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

