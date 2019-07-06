First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | Match 43 Jul 05, 2019
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 94 runs
ZIM in IRE | 2nd ODI Jul 04, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Ireland beat Zimbabwe by 5 runs
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
SL vs IND
Headingley, Leeds
ICC CWC Jul 06, 2019
AUS vs SA
Old Trafford, Manchester
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019: Mashrafe Mortaza praises Shakib Al Hasan after team ends campaign

The swashbuckling Shakib smashed 64 runs as his side stumbled to 221 all out. That took his World Cup tally to a tournament-topping 606 runs –62 more than second-placed Rohit Sharma of India who has played one fewer innings.

Reuters, Jul 06, 2019 10:21:51 IST

London: Bangladesh captain Mashrafe Mortaza singled out batsman Shakib Al Hasan for praise after the side’s final match at the Cricket World Cup on Friday, a 94-run loss to Pakistan at Lord’s.

The swashbuckling Shakib smashed 64 runs as his side stumbled to 221 all out. That took his World Cup tally to a tournament-topping 606 runs –62 more than second-placed Rohit Sharma of India who has played one fewer innings.

The swashbuckling Shakib smashed 64 runs as his side stumbled to 221 all out against Pakistan. AP

The swashbuckling Shakib smashed 64 runs as his side stumbled to 221 all out against Pakistan. AP

“I think he’s been absolutely beautiful. He had done what he could do. I really feel sorry for him, not only the whole team,” Mashrafe told reporters.

“The way he played, this team could have been in a different zone than where we are standing right now. I think his is one of the best performances of all time that has been done in the World Cup.”

What Shakib lacked during the tournament, however, was solid partnerships to help the side build defendable scores and chase down sizeable targets.

Mashrafe put it succinctly.

“The rest of the boys is in and out,” he said. “Hopefully, the boys will step up next time with him.”

He said his side, who with the exception of Afghanistan were seen as the weakest in the competition, had enjoyed and learned a lot from the tournament in which they won three games.

“Obviously, it’s been very exciting. To know our strengths, to know our weaknesses, and how can we improve our game going forward - it’s really a very exciting tournament,” Mashrafe said.

He also praised the team for arguably their best performance, chasing down a target of 322 to beat West Indies in Taunton.

“I think batting is something we can take positive things from. It has really helped (for the) future to understand that we can score now 300 or even when asked sometimes more, we can run for it,” he said.

Mashrafe also defended the format of the competition, with all teams playing each other in a long round-robin series of games before the top four progress to the semi-finals.

“I think that format I loved because every team has been exposed with other teams,” he said.

For all the latest news, opinions and analysis from ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, click here

Updated Date: Jul 06, 2019 10:21:51 IST

Tags : 2019 Cricket World Cup, Bangladesh, Bangladesh Cricket Team, Cricket, Cricket World Cup, Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Cricket World Cup, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup, ICC Men's Cricket World Cup 2019, Mashrafe Mortaza, Pakistan, Pakistan Cricket Team, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Shakib Al Hasan, Sports, World Cup 2019 Bangladesh, World Cup 2019 Pakistan

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
Australia 8 7 1 0 14
India 8 6 1 1 13
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 8 3 3 2 8
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
South Africa 8 2 5 1 5
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6613 122
3 Australia 5411 113
4 New Zealand 4590 112
5 South Africa 5030 109
6 Pakistan 4615 96
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all