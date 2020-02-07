Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket score: Visitors bowled out for 233
Follow all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the 1st Test, Day 1 between Pakistan and Bangladesh on our blog here
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs SA Bangladesh Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 104 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs SCO Sri Lanka Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 97 runs (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 JPN Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 182 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat West Indies Under-19 by 2 wickets
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 5 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 6 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 115 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs USA Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs OMA Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 7 wickets
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 8th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs USA - Feb 8th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 9th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs INDW - Feb 8th, 2020, 06:40 AM IST
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW vs GERW - Feb 8th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:10 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK vs NZ - Feb 8th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs BAN - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
The paradise India is constructing in Kashmir looks a lot like a penitentiary, seems to be a throwback to 1951
-
Delhi Election 2020: Despite Narendra Modi push, BJP failed to make hay from regularisation of colonies; here's why
-
After surviving impeachment trial, Donald Trump returns to making inaccurate claims on Ukraine, New Mexico
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Indian hockey team fitter than ever before, says coach Graham Reid as players ace Yo-Yo Test
-
Govt moves towards simplifying tax regime; LIC IPO will benefit retail investors: Nirmala Sitharaman
-
Survivors of sex-trafficking in Hyderabad, Delhi, Kolkata show how women sold off as slaves are helping others caught in same web
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
-
Malang movie review: Aditya Roy Kapur, Disha Patani, Anil Kapoor's suspense thriller raises more questions than it answers
-
When gunfire wouldn't silence chants of azaadi: An account of the hours leading to Jamia shooting
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard
Toss report: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the first test on Friday.
Pakistan retained the same playing XI which won by 263 runs against Sri Lanka at Karachi in last December which meant no place for allrounders Bilal Asif and Faheem Ashraf.
Pakistan pace trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas took 16 wickets at Karachi against Sri Lanka and Pindi Cricket Stadium wicket is also likely to suit fast bowlers.
File image of Pakistan cricket team players. AP
Bangladesh awarded test debut to 21-year-old batsman Saif Hassan as he opens with Tamim Iqbal, making a comeback after missing Bangladesh’s last test series against India.
Bangladesh also went with three fast bowlers Rubel Hossian, Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain.
Bangladesh agreed to play in Pakistan in three phases and is also without experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who opted out of the tour due to security concerns.
Mushfiqur also didn’t tour last month when Bangladesh lost the Twenty20 series at Lahore 2-0 after the third match was abandoned due to rain.
Bangladesh will return to Pakistan after almost two months when it plays a one-off ODI and the second test at Karachi from Apr. 3-9.
Line-ups:
Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah
Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain.
With inputs from AP
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 07, 2020 19:00:51 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hosts counting on pace battery, absence of senior pros in Tigers' camp ahead of Rawalpindi Test
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Shaheen Afridi, Mohammad Abbas shine on Day 1 of first Test to bowl out visitors for 233
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Hosts recall all-rounder Faheem Ashraf, spinner Bilal Asif for Rawalpindi Test