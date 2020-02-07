IN PARTNERSHIP WITH

First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Feb 06, 2020
OMA vs USA
Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Feb 05, 2020
NEP vs OMA
Oman beat Nepal by 18 runs
IND in NZ Feb 08, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
ICC CWC League 2 Feb 08, 2020
NEP vs USA
Tribhuvan University International Cricket Ground, Kirtipur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket score: Visitors bowled out for 233

Follow all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the 1st Test, Day 1 between Pakistan and Bangladesh on our blog here

FirstCricket Staff, Feb 07, 2020 19:00:51 IST

233/10
Overs
82.5
R/R
2.82
Fours
33
Sixes
1
Extras
10

Toggle between tabs for ball-by-ball commentary and full cricket scorecard

Toss report: Pakistan captain Azhar Ali has won the toss and elected to field against Bangladesh in the first test on Friday.

Pakistan retained the same playing XI which won by 263 runs against Sri Lanka at Karachi in last December which meant no place for allrounders Bilal Asif and Faheem Ashraf.

Pakistan pace trio of Naseem Shah, Shaheen Afridi and Mohammad Abbas took 16 wickets at Karachi against Sri Lanka and Pindi Cricket Stadium wicket is also likely to suit fast bowlers.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 1st Test Day 1 at Rawalpindi, Full Cricket score: Visitors bowled out for 233

File image of Pakistan cricket team players. AP

Bangladesh awarded test debut to 21-year-old batsman Saif Hassan as he opens with Tamim Iqbal, making a comeback after missing Bangladesh’s last test series against India.

Bangladesh also went with three fast bowlers Rubel Hossian, Abu Jayed and Ebadot Hossain.

Bangladesh agreed to play in Pakistan in three phases and is also without experienced wicketkeeper-batsman Mushfiqur Rahim, who opted out of the tour due to security concerns.

Mushfiqur also didn’t tour last month when Bangladesh lost the Twenty20 series at Lahore 2-0 after the third match was abandoned due to rain.

Bangladesh will return to Pakistan after almost two months when it plays a one-off ODI and the second test at Karachi from Apr. 3-9.

Line-ups:

Pakistan: Azhar Ali (captain), Abid Ali, Shan Masood, Babar Azam, Asad Shafiq, Mohammad Rizwan, Haris Sohail, Yasir Shah, Mohammad Abbas, Shaheen Afridi, Naseem Shah

Bangladesh: Mominul Haque (captain), Tamim Iqbal, Saif Hassan, Najmul Hossain Shanto, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Mithun, Liton Das, Taijul Islam, Rubel Hossain, Abu Jayed, Ebadot Hossain.

With inputs from AP

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 07, 2020 19:00:51 IST

Tags : Azhar Ali, Bangladesh, Cricket, Mominul Haque, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2019, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2020, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh Live Streaming, Sports, Test Cricket

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 India 12436 265
5 South Africa 4720 262
6 New Zealand 7328 244
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all