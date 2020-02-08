Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Babar Azam, Shan Masood tons power hosts to 342/3, lead by 109 runs
Pakistan moved to a solid 342-3 on day two for an overall lead of 109 runs with seven wickets still in hand after Bangladesh was dismissed for 233 in the first innings.
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2020 PAK Vs BAN Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 5 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs PAK India Under-19 beat Pakistan Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SL Vs ENG England Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 152 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs AFG Australia Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SCO Vs ZIM Zimbabwe Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 172 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs SA West Indies Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NIG Vs JPN Nigeria Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN Canada Under-19 beat United Arab Emirates Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 6 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM England Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 75 runs
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 23 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW India Women beat Australia Women by 7 wickets
- Germany Women in Oman, 4 T20I Series, 2020 OMAW Vs GERW Germany Women beat Oman Women by 19 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 ENGW Vs INDW England Women beat India Women by 4 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP Vs USA Nepal beat USA by 35 runs
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 22 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs USA Oman beat USA by 6 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 NEP vs OMA - Feb 9th, 2020, 09:15 AM IST
- England in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA vs ENG - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 11th, 2020, 07:30 AM IST
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW vs ENGW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:10 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 9th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Feb 10th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs BAN - Feb 9th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Delhi Election Exit Polls: AAP poised for another term, say pollsters; IPSOS-TimesNow predicts 47 seats for party, India Today-Axis forecasts 59-68
-
Delhi Assembly election sees 61.18% voter turnout; Mustafabad, Seelampur and Gokalpur seats record highest figures
-
Coronavirus toll overtakes 2003 SARS outbreak as 717 deaths reported from China alone; over 34,000 more infected
-
Narayan Gaikwad's quiet crusade: A Maharashtrian farmer is ceaselessly raising awareness about CAA, NRC
-
FIH Pro League 2020: Krishan Pathak, PR Sreejesh shine as India stun world champions Belgium 2-1
-
Hyderabad exhibition shows a bygone Kashmir and its people, as captured through RC Mehta's lens
-
Karnataka child rights body pulls up Bidar cops for creating 'atmosphere of fear' at school, questioning kids over anti-CAA play sedition case
-
Oscars 2020: Is the Best Picture category an endorsement for Hollywood or a genuine pick of the year's best films?
-
Govt moves towards simplifying tax regime; LIC IPO will benefit retail investors: Nirmala Sitharaman
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12436
|265
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7328
|244
Rawalpindi: Babar Azam and Shan Masood continued to prosper in home conditions with fluent centuries as Pakistan took firm control of the first Test against Bangladesh on Saturday.
Babar Azam and Shan Masood scored tons for Pakistan against Bangladesh. AP
Pakistan moved to a solid 342-3 on day two for an overall lead of 109 runs with seven wickets still in hand after Bangladesh was dismissed for 233 in the first innings.
Babar made a career-best unbeaten 143 off 192 balls with 19 fours and a six by stumps as Bangladesh paid a heavy price for dropping Pakistan's top batsman on only 2.
Babar shared two century stands that included a 137-run unbroken fourth wicket partnership with Asad Shafiq, who was not out on 60 with eight fours as both batsmen denied Bangladesh success in the last session.
Opening batsman Shan scored 100 for his second successive Test century after the lefthander also made a hundred against Sri Lanka at Karachi in December.
Shan also featured in two solid partnerships and took the game away from Bangladesh as he added 91 runs with captain Azhar Ali (34) and then contributed a further 112 for the third-wicket stand with Babar.
"We were lucky that we got some runs early on and it sort of allowed us to be more confident," Shan said.
"When you're playing in home conditions it makes a bit easier, but in international cricket, especially in Test cricket, there's nothing easy."
But Babar overshadowed Shan as he raised his fourth century in the last five Test matches that included hundreds against Australia at Brisbane, and two centuries against Sri Lanka at Rawalpindi and Karachi.
Babar had narrowly missed a century in the second Test against Australia at Adelaide when he was dismissed for 97.
Leftarm spinner Taijul Islam (1-111), who was introduced in the 16th over, bowled a marathon spell of 27 overs and got the solitary wicket of Shan.
Ebadot Hossain dropped Babar when the batsman went for an ambitious shot at long off, which could have given Taijul his first wicket in only the third over after Lunch.
After Abu Jayed (2-66) had taken two wickets in the first session, Pakistan dominated listless Bangladesh bowling on a wicket which has eased for batting.
Babar completed his century off 134 balls after Tea with 15 fours when he square cut Taijul to point boundary.
Shan had raised his century before Tea off 157 balls when he pulled fast bowler Rubel Hussain to fine leg for a single. However, in a rare lapse of concentration during his nearly four-hour knock, Shan was clean bowled by Taijul while going for a loose drive soon after after reaching his hundred.
Earlier, Jayed, by far the best Bangladesh bowler, gave Pakistan an early jolt when he had in-form Abid Ali caught behind without scoring.
Abid, nicknamed "Legend" by his teammates, had a dream Test debut against Sri Lanka in December, scoring centuries in both Test matches. But he tried to drive the right-arm seamer away from his body in only the second over of the day and got a thick outside edge to wicketkeeper Liton Das.
Shan and Azhar then dominated Bangladesh seamers in a 91-run second-wicket stand with Shan playing exquisite pull shots and drives. Shan raised his half century off 54 balls with nine fours before Jayed returned and broke the stand by having Azhar caught by the lone slip off a reckless shot.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 08, 2020 23:28:17 IST
Also See
Pakistan vs Bangladesh, Highlights, 2nd T20I in Lahore, Full Cricket Score: Hosts clinch first T20I series win since October 2018
Highlights, Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 1st Test Day 2 at Rawalpindi, Full cricket score: Babar Azam's unbeaten ton lifts hosts
Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Three-member BCB panel visits Rawalpindi stadium to check security measures before first Test