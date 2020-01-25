First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
BAN in PAK | 2nd T20I Jan 25, 2020
PAK vs BAN
Pakistan beat Bangladesh by 9 wickets
IND in NZ | 1st T20I Jan 24, 2020
NZ vs IND
India beat New Zealand by 6 wickets
IND in NZ Jan 26, 2020
NZ vs IND
Eden Park, Auckland
SL in ZIM Jan 27, 2020
ZIM vs SL
Harare Sports Club, Harare
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez hit unbeaten fifties to help hosts beat Tigers in second T20I, seal series

Pakistan could stay top if it completes a 3-0 clean sweep by winning the final Twenty20 of the three-match series on Monday.

The Associated Press, Jan 25, 2020 19:00:25 IST

Lahore: Captain Babar Azam and recalled Mohammad Hafeez struck unbeaten half centuries as Pakistan cruised to a nine-wicket victory over Bangladesh in the second Twenty20 on Saturday and kept alive its hopes of retaining the No. 1 ranking.

Pakistan could stay top if it completes a 3-0 clean sweep by winning the final Twenty20 of the three-match series on Monday.

Recalled 39-year-old Hafeez made an unbeaten 67 off 49 balls while No. 1-ranked Twenty20 batsman Babar remained not out on 66 as Pakistan eased to 137-1 with more than three overs to spare.

Pakistan vs Bangladesh: Babar Azam, Mohammad Hafeez hit unbeaten fifties to help hosts beat Tigers in second T20I, seal series

Babar Azam, right, and Mohammad Hafeez played crucial knocks in Pakistan's win. AP

Both batsmen entertained a weekend crowd of around 20,000 at the Gaddafi Stadium with a splendid 131-run stand against a listless Bangladesh bowling attack.

Shafiul Islam was the lone successful bowler when he had Ahsan Ali caught at mid off for a duck in his first over before Babar and Hafeez took charge. Bangladesh's disappointing performance was summed up when wicketkeeper Liton Das dropped Hafeez soon after he had reached his half century.

Hafeez, who completed his half century with two successive fours off Shafiul in the 13th over, struck nine fours and a six while Babar, who was out for zero on Friday in Pakistan’s five-wicket win, hit seven boundaries and a six.

In the absence of the banned Shakib Al Hasan and Mushfiqur Rahim, who pulled out of the tour due to security concerns, Bangladesh's top-order batsmen struggled for the second consecutive day as the side was restricted to 136-6.

Earlier, opening batsman Tamim Iqbal labored for 53 balls on his way to a top score of 65 before he was run out in the 18th over as the Bangladesh innings struggled to build any momentum against the Pakistan pace attack.

The inexperienced pace trio of Mohammad Hasnain (2-20), Shaheen Afridi (1-22) and Haris Rauf (1-27) combined to bowl 12 overs, conceding only 69 runs between them and sharing four wickets.

Captain Mahmudullah, who won his second successive toss, surprisingly didn’t put himself in the top order while another experienced batsman, Soumya Sarkar, came in after the fall of Tamim’s wicket with only 14 balls left in the innings.

Bangladesh will round out the first phase of the Pakistan tour on Monday. The team didn’t want to stay in Pakistan for more than a week due to security concerns.

The tour was only finalized last week when Bangladesh agreed to split the Twenty20 series and the two ICC World Test Championship matches into three phases after the countries' national cricket boards reached consensus in Dubai during a meeting facilitated by International Cricket Council chairman Shashank Manohar.

Bangladesh will return for the first test in Rawalpindi from 7-11 February. After a break of almost two months, Bangladesh will play an ODI and the second test in Karachi on April 3-9.

Late last year, Sri Lanka also split its tour to Pakistan into two phases when it played a Twenty20 series in Lahore and then returned in December for two test matches in Rawalpindi and Karachi, staying in Pakistan for 16 days.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 25, 2020 19:00:25 IST

Tags : Babar Azam, Bangladesh, Cricket, Mahmudullah, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh, Pakistan Vs Bangladesh 2020, Rawalpindi, Shashank Manohar

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 New Zealand 3449 105
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 England 4593 102
6 Sri Lanka 3935 92
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7748 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 South Africa 5193 110
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10645 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all