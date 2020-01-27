Pakistan vs Bangladesh, 3rd T20I in Lahore, LIVE Cricket Score
Follow all the LIVE scores and ball-by-ball commentary of the third T20I between Pakistan and Bangladesh on our blog here:
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|England
|4593
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3935
|92
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10645
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
3rd T2oI preview: Bangladesh will play for pride when they take on Pakistan in the third and final T20I of the series on Monday. Pakistan have already clinched the series with comprehensive victories over the visitors in the first two T20Is.
Babar Azam, right, and Mohammad Hafeez played crucial knocks in Pakistan's win over Bangladesh in the second T20I. AP
In their last clash, skipper Babar Azam and recalled Mohammad Hafeez struck unbeaten half-centuries to guide the hosts to a nine-wicket victory, while, in the series opener, it was Shoaib Malik who made an impressive return to T20 cricket with a 58-run knock and carried them to a five-wicket victory.
So far, the hosts have contained the Bangla Tigers with a disciplined bowling effort and not allowed them to post totals in excess of 150 in both their previous encounters, only to comfortably chase them down later on.
Pakistan can retain their No 1 T20I ranking if they complete a clean sweep by winning the final T20I at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore. The clash can be a good platform to try out some new faces for the hosts but they would be looking to maintain their supremacy in the shortest format of the game.
Bangladesh will return for the first Test in Rawalpindi from 7 to 11 February. After a break of almost two months, Bangladesh will play an ODI and the second Test in Karachi from 3 to 9 April.
With inputs from AP
Updated Date:
Jan 27, 2020 14:53:27 IST
