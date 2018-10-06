First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAKW in BAN | 4th T20I Oct 06, 2018
BANW Vs PAKW
Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
NZW in AUS | 3rd T20I Oct 05, 2018
AUSW Vs NZW
Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 9 wickets
PAK and AUS in UAE Oct 07, 2018
PAK vs AUS
Dubai International Cricket Stadium, Dubai
ZIM in SA Oct 09, 2018
SA vs ZIM
Buffalo Park, East London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Pakistan vs Australia: Yasir Shah says he is targeting 20 wickets and a series win against Tim Paine and Co

Match-winning Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has sent a warning to Australia's batsmen that he is targeting 20 wickets and a win in the two-match Test series starting in Dubai on Sunday.

Press Trust of India, October 06, 2018

Dubai: Match-winning Pakistan spinner Yasir Shah has sent a warning to Australia's batsmen that he is targeting 20 wickets and a win in the two-match Test series starting in Dubai on Sunday.

The 32-year-old has been Pakistan's main spin weapon since making his Test debut against Australia at the same venue four years ago.

He and left-armer Zulfiqar Babar took 26 wickets between them to rout Australia 2-0.

File image of Yasir Shah. Reuters

File image of Yasir Shah. Reuters

Yasir again holds the key for Pakistan in the two-match series, with the second in Abu Dhabi from 16 October.

"I have a target of 20 wickets," Yasir told AFP. "I know how important it will be to take wickets so that remains my target and for the team to win the series which is very important."

Yasir has grown in stature and wickets with each series. He took 24 wickets in three Tests in a series win over Sri Lanka a year later.

His 10 wickets at Lord's and five at The Oval formed the basis of Pakistan's 1-1 series draw in England two years ago before he took 25 in a 2-1 win in the West Indies in 2017 — Pakistan's first series win in the Caribbean.

Yasir said Australia will miss the guile of banned duo Steven Smith and David Warner, who are each banned for a year for their part in a ball-tampering row in South Africa earlier this year.

"No doubt, Smith and Warner are two world-class players and Australia will miss them," said Yasir. "(They) know the art of staying at the wicket so that will be missed by Australia.

"But we can't take any team lightly. They have a few good players and a few of them I have played with in the Big Bash (Australia's Twenty20 league) so I know their strong and weak points.

"You can't say they are weak, maybe inexperienced. They're always a strong side. That series (in 2014) was my first and so I'm going to try to improve on that."

Yasir, who played for Brisbane Heat last year, said he has improved his googly because it was "a bit weak".

"I've been working on that. I think I'm 70-80 percent there with the googly and that's going to come in handy here."

He said he was constantly analysing his bowling and always on the lookout for new techniques.

"I do look over those videos from YouTube quite a bit," he said. "I look at how I went in those matches, analysing how it has gone and try to replicate my good deliveries."

Updated Date: Oct 06, 2018

Tags : Australia, Cricket, Pakistan, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018, Test Cricket, Yasir Shah

Also See

Watch Rohan Albal reveal how he became a #SelfMade success




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4016 115
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 England 4722 105
5 New Zealand 2354 102
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 6492 122
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4395 110
5 Pakistan 4145 101
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all