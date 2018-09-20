Pakistan vs Australia: Visitors will need to use fast bowlers in short spells due to difficult conditions, says captain Tim Paine
Australia captain Tim Paine has a couple of selection problems in the bowling department ahead of the tour in the UAE, with Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins sidelined through injury.
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW Match Abandoned
- India Women in Sri Lanka, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 SLW Vs INDW India Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 13 runs
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 40 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs PAK India beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND Vs HK India beat Hong Kong by 26 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 SL Vs AFG Afghanistan beat Sri Lanka by 91 runs
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK Vs HK Pakistan beat Hong Kong by 8 wickets
- Asia Cup, 2018 BAN vs AFG - Sep 20th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs BAN - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs AFG - Sep 21st, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs PAK - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 AFG vs BAN - Sep 23rd, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 IND vs AFG - Sep 25th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 PAK vs BAN - Sep 26th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Asia Cup, 2018 TBC vs TBC - Sep 28th, 2018, 05:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Sep 30th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 3rd, 2018, 04:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
BSF jawan killed along International Border: India must retaliate against Pakistan; IB is fair game for Delhi too
-
Pakistan will always stand by Saudi Arabia, says Imran Khan during maiden visit, seeks to play role of mediator in West Asia
-
Sebi seeks consent to intercept calls: Should such enormous power be conferred on regulator in absence of global precedent?
-
Saamy Square director Hari on star Vikram: He lights up the set with his buoyancy
-
With Ivan Gazidis leaving Arsenal, decoding the London club's new order under Vinai Venkatesham and Raul Sanllehi
-
बिहार सीट शेयरिंग: जेडीयू-बीजेपी की बात पक्की, पासवान खुश हैं, कुशवाहा का दिल खट्टा और अरुण कुमार गुस्से में
-
BSF जवान की हत्या पर कांग्रेस ने PM से पूछा- कहां गया 56 इंच का सीना और लाल आंख
-
तीन तलाक पर सरकार से लड़ने की बजाए जनजागरण करें मुस्लिम संगठन
-
ऑगस्टा वेस्टलैंड केस: क्रिश्चियन मिशेल के प्रत्यर्पण से खुल सकते हैं बड़े राज
-
Jet Airways: यात्रियों के नाक और कान से खून निकलने लगा, केबिन क्रू ने नहीं किया था प्रेशर रेगुलेट
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|5819
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4275
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|3844
|104
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2093
|110
Australia captain Tim Paine said he will need to use his fast bowlers in short spells in the test series against Pakistan if they are to defy hard, slow pitches and high temperatures in the United Arab Emirates.
File image of Tim Paine. Reuters
With injuries to regular fast bowlers Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins, Australia have included a uncapped duo Brendan Doggett and Michael Neser in their squad and recalled veteran Peter Siddle for the two-match series next month. “It’s going to be over 40 degrees and really high humidity so we’re going to have to be clever about how we use our bowlers,” Paine told reporters.
Australia have not won a test series in Asia since 2011 and their success this time could depend on left-arm quick Mitchell Starc, who picked up 24 wickets in Sri Lanka in 2016. The 28-year-old will return to action from a foot stress injury and Paine has hinted going a little off script to bring the best out of his trump card in grinding conditions.
“I expect him to be bowling short spells and as fast as he can,” Paine said, adding, “we’re hopeful — no, we’re sure — Starcy will have a really big series, and if he does, it will go a long way towards winning it for us.”
Pakistan has hosted most of its international matches in Dubai, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah since 2009 when a gun and grenade attack injured six Sri Lankan players in Lahore, while killing eight Pakistanis. Australia travel to Dubai looking to rebuild after the Cape Town ball-tampering scandal which led to long bans for the nation’s two top batsmen, Steve Smith and David Warner.
Paine said a patient approach would be required to counter the conditions — something they failed to accomplish in a 2-0 trouncing by Pakistan on their last visit to the UAE in 2014.
“I think games traditionally in the UAE take a long time so we are going to have to be really patient,” he said, adding, “we have spoken about partnerships and patience and pressure, which is going to be a real key over there.”
Australia play the first test against Pakistan from 7 October in Dubai, followed by the second test at Abu Dhabi from 16 October.
Updated Date:
Sep 20, 2018
Also See
Australia's workhorse Peter Siddle returns to Test squad after two-year hiatus
India need to sort out their batting issues before facing an 'extremely strong' Australian bowling attack, says Ian Chappell
Pakistan vs Australia: Limited overs specialist Aaron Finch faces dilemma about approach before Test debut