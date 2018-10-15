Pakistan vs Australia: Visiting captain Tim Paine says they are targetting more than just a fighting draw at Abu Dhabi
Australia’s backs-to-the-wall escape in the first Test against Pakistan triggered plenty of praise, but captain Tim Paine has explained why he had been in no mood to celebrate the draw.
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG England beat Sri Lanka by 31 runs (D/L method)
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 6 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 10 wickets
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 24th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 24th, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 3 T20I Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 24th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 26th, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
MJ Akbar sues Priya Ramani for criminal defamation amid harassment charges, accuses her of 'harming his goodwill'
-
Allahabad to be renamed Prayagraj: Yogi Adityanath's bid to wipe Akbar's name off Indian history is problematic
-
#HimToo and #NotAllMen offer proof of men's hysteria over shifts from male-centric perspectives
-
Youth Olympic Games 2018: Complacency, absence of physio denies Lakshya Sen coveted gold medal in Buenos Aires
-
'No place for Hindus in Hindustan,' claims Swami Paripoornananda, BJP's likely CM face for Telangana polls
-
Narendra Modi warns of high crude oil prices hurting global economic growth; soughts review of payment terms
-
The Yamuna: Delhi's worshipped — and abused — river
-
Kamal Haasan confirms Indian 2 may release only in 2020; Thevar Magan 2 also in the pipeline for the actor
-
#MeTooVsAkbar: एमजे अकबर ने प्रिया रमानी पर मानहानि का केस किया
-
पीताम्बरा शक्तिपीठ पहुंचे ‘शिवभक्त’ 'रामभक्त' 'नर्मदा भक्त' राहुल को क्या मंदिर-मार्ग से मिलेगी राजसत्ता?
-
ओडिशा की खेल 'राज'नीति : क्या खेल और टूरिज्म से जीते जा सकते हैं इलेक्शन?
-
चीनी सैनिकों ने फिर की भारतीय सीमा में घुसने की हिमाकत, जवानों ने दिया माकूल जवाब
-
आयुष्मान भारत की सफलता के लिए MCI भंग करना था जरूरी
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6607
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4635
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Melbourne: Australia’s backs-to-the-wall escape in the first Test against Pakistan triggered plenty of praise back home from fans with low expectations but captain Tim Paine has explained why he had been in no mood to celebrate the draw.
After steering his side to safety through 139.5 overs of fourth-innings resistance in Dubai, Paine noted his team starting to spill out of the viewing area in celebration and immediately put a lid on it.
File image of Australia captain Tim Paine. Reuters
Paine said he was mindful of Michael Vaughan’s words in an Ashes documentary released last year, when the former England captain recalled watching the Australians celebrate an escape at Old Trafford in the 2005 series.
Vaughan said he never thought he would “see an Australian team celebrate a draw” and from then on felt England had the mental upper hand in a series they would go on to win.
“Michael Vaughan said after one of the Tests that he felt as an opposition captain that they had them when he saw them celebrating a draw,” Paine told reporters on Monday, on the eve of the second and final Test in Abu Dhabi.
“I’ve seen that myself before.
“I think we were clearly pretty excited by what we’ve been able to achieve because it doesn’t happen too much, but you’ve got to keep a bit of perspective on it and realise that we had been outplayed, particularly over the first few days.
“While it was great we did fight back, a draw is a draw and we’re here to win.”
The draw was still enough to keep Australia in with a chance of winning their first series in Asia since the 2011 tour of Sri Lanka.
Paine said Australia needed to be mentally prepared for another five-day slog against Sarfraz Ahmed’s team in the Middle-Eastern heat.
“(We) touched on it last week that not many people gave us a chance over here, which is a great opportunity for us to prove people wrong and a great thing to keep driving us,” he said.
“We’re trying to get better every day, and if we manage to play our best next week maybe that is possible.
“But we’ve got to turn up for a really tough match, it’s going to last five days and we’ve got to be on for all of those five days and every session.”
Updated Date:
Oct 15, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Want Yasir Shah to attack and get us wickets to win Test series, says Sarfraz Ahmed
Australia vs Pakistan: Tim Paine says team will move on from ball-tampering row and start new era
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch among three debutants named by Tim Paine in visitors' XI for first Test