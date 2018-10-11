First Cricket
Pakistan vs Australia: Usman Khawaja's fighting ton helps visitors draw first Test in tense finish on Day 5

Usman Khawaja hit a solid 141 for his seventh Test hundred, while skipper Tim Paine (61 not out) and Travis Head (72) also hit half centuries as Australia finished at 362-8 late in the day with lights coming on at Dubai stadium.

Agence France-Presse, October 11, 2018

Dubai: Opener Usman Khawaja hit a fighting hundred to foil Pakistan and help Australia escape with a draw in the first Test in Dubai on Thursday.

The left-hander hit a solid 141 for his seventh Test hundred, while skipper Tim Paine (61 not out) and Travis Head (72) also hit half centuries as Australia finished at 362-8 late in the day with lights coming on at Dubai stadium.

After Khawaja was dismissed with 14.3 overs left and Yasir Shah quickly removed Mitchell Starc (one) and Peter Siddle (nought), Paine and number ten Nathan Lyon (five not out) survived 12.1 overs.

Australian cricketer Usman Khawaja leaves the pitch after being dismissed by Pakistan batsman Yasir Shah during day five of the first Test cricket match in the series between Australia and Pakistan at the Dubai International Stadium in Dubai on October 11, 2018. (Photo by GIUSEPPE CACACE / AFP)

Australia's Usman Khawaja his seventh Test ton to secure a draw for Australia in first Test. AFP

Both had some anxious moments before players shook hands with one ball to go in leg-spinner Yasir's final over.

Yasir had shaken the Australian innings with 4-114 but Australia clung on. They have now won two and drawn two of their 16 Tests in Asia since 2012.

Australia's hero was Khawaja, who started the day on 50 not out as Australia resumed on 136-3.

Khawaja and Head added 79 before lunch as Pakistan failed to take a wicket in the first session. The pair eventually put on an invaluable 132 runs for the fourth wicket.

Khawaja, who was born in Pakistan but moved to Australia as a child, batted for eight hours 44 minutes and faced 302 balls before he was sixth man out in the final session. He was trapped leg-before sweeping Yasir.

Khawaja, who hit 11 boundaries, had a top score of 26 in five previous Tests in Asia.

His innings was the second longest in the fourth innings of a Test, behind England's Michael Atherton's 645 minute vigil in scoring 185 not out against South Africa in Johannesburg in 1995. It was the highest fourth-innings score by any visiting batsman in Asia, beating New Zealand's Daniel Vettori's 140 made at Colombo against Sri Lanka nine years ago.

Pakistan started the day needing seven wickets to win but nothing worked for skipper Sarfraz Ahmed, despite multiple bowling changes.

Pakistan could have had Head leg-before off leg-spinner Yasir on 44, but Sarfraz did not review umpire Richard Kettleborough's not out decision. Replays showed the ball was hitting the stumps.

Pakistan were only rewarded when they took the second new ball as soon as it was due and Hafeez trapped Head leg-before with the first ball. Australia wobbled but Khawaja and Paine, who batted for 3 hours and 39 minutes, ensured a draw.

The second Test starts in Abu Dhabi from 16 October.

Pakistan opener Imam-ul-Haq will miss the match after he suffered a fractured finger fielding on Thursday.

Updated Date: Oct 11, 2018

