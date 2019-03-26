Pakistan vs Australia: Usman Khawaja not worried about David Warner's return, says he is focussed on playing remaining three ODIs
Khawaja was recalled for Australia's home series against India in January after a gap of nearly two years and the left-hander grabbed the opportunity with both hands scoring six-fifty plus scores in his last ten innings, including two hundreds
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 8 wickets
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 ODI Series, 2019 SLW Vs ENGW England Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 6 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 RAJ Vs PUN Kings XI Punjab beat Rajasthan Royals by 14 runs
- Indian Premier League, 2019 MUM Vs DC Delhi Capitals beat Mumbai Indians by 37 runs
- Sri Lanka in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SA Vs SL South Africa beat Sri Lanka by 45 runs (D/L method)
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK Vs AUS Australia beat Pakistan by 8 wickets
- Indian Premier League, 2019 DC vs CHE - Mar 26th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 5 ODI Series, 2019 PAK vs AUS - Mar 27th, 2019, 04:30 PM IST
- Indian Premier League, 2019 KOL vs PUN - Mar 27th, 2019, 08:00 PM IST
- England Women in Sri Lanka, 3 T20I Series, 2019 SLW vs ENGW - Mar 28th, 2019, 10:00 AM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 ZIMW vs MOZW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's World Twenty20 Africa Qualifier, 2019 NAMW vs KENW - May 5th, 2019, 01:00 PM IST
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5007
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3570
|108
|3
|South Africa
|4397
|105
|4
|Australia
|4566
|104
|5
|England
|5490
|104
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4737
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|7259
|123
|2
|India
|8508
|120
|3
|New Zealand
|6071
|112
|4
|South Africa
|6181
|112
|5
|Australia
|5254
|105
|6
|Pakistan
|4979
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|5280
|135
|2
|India
|5726
|122
|3
|England
|3036
|121
|4
|Australia
|3613
|120
|5
|South Africa
|3366
|120
|6
|New Zealand
|3367
|116
Dubai: Australia's opening batsman Usman Khawaja on Monday said that he has not thought about the effect David Warner's return will have on his own chances of getting selected for the Cricket World Cup 2019.
"It's (World Cup) a long way away. For me, it's (about) the next three games, (Warner's return) is not something I have thought about at all. I am just enjoying playing one-day cricket," International Cricket Council (ICC) quoted Khawaja as saying.
Usman Khawaja amassed 383 runs, most by any batsman in that five-match ODI series against India. AP
Khawaja was recalled for Australia's home series against India in January after a gap of nearly two years and the left-hander grabbed the opportunity with both hands scoring six-fifty plus scores in his last ten innings, including two hundreds. His terrific form adds to the selector's headache as they try to fit in both Warner and Steve Smith into the World Cup squad.
Australia's captain Aaron Finch has been in spectacular form in the first two ODI matches of the five-match series, scoring two consecutive centuries. Khawaja said that he and Finch compliment each other really well and they share a good rapport among themselves.
"Finchy (hits) a lot straighter, hits the ball hard, and I sort of work it (around). I think we just complement each other,” in Sharjah, we talked a lot just about the game situation, keeping each other calm. I guess at the start, I got off to a quick start when he (Finch) was sort of struggling to find rhythm early on, so I was going a bit harder," Khawaja said.
"Once we got out of the Powerplay, the spinner came on with the wind. He took him on and hit him for a six, and you could just see him find his rhythm again. When he started finding his rhythm, I was just happy to give him strike. When Finchy is going, just let him go," he added.
Australia are 2-0 up in the series, but Khawaja is wary of the fact that Pakistan can make a comeback in the series just like Aussies did in the series against India after being 0-2 down after first two matches.
"We saw in India they were 2-0 up and we came back to win that series. It is never quite over. We cannot take it easy now, we have got to finish it off that next game, we canno0t relax, we can't think that we have done all the hard work and that we are fine now. There is still three games left and three games is a long time in cricket," Khawaja said.
"We want to be really clinical and we have got to keep doing it over and over again. Winning's a habit, so hopefully, we can make it a habit," he added.
Australia takes on Pakistan in the third ODI of the five-match series on Wednesday, 27 March.
Updated Date:
Mar 26, 2019 17:38:21 IST
