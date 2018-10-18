First Cricket
Pakistan vs Australia: Pacer Waqas Maqsood gets maiden call up; Imad Wasim returns in Pakistan's T20I squad

Press Trust of India, October 18, 2018

Karachi: Pakistan's cricket selectors Thursday named uncapped left-arm pacer Waqas Maqsood in the Twenty20 International squad for the series against Australia.

Maqsood was picked after a string of impressive performances in domestic cricket. At 30, he is a late bloomer and has appeared in 19 T20 matches in his career, taking 20 wickets.

"Waqas Maqsood has been drafted in the T20 squad after his recent performances in the domestic cricket and Pakistan 'A' team in the recent series. Similarly, Imad Wasim makes a comeback in the team after his form and fitness was monitored by the selection committee during the current domestic matches," Chief Selector Inzamam ul Haq said.

Imad Wasim played under Sarfraz Ahmed's captaincy both in the 2006 U-19 World Cup, as well as in the Champions Trophy 2017. AP

Imad Wasim was ruled out of squad last year due to knee problem. AP

The selectors have also recalled all-rounder Imad Wasim for the three-match series in the UAE.

Imad has been out of the Pakistan limited-overs squad since last year due to a knee problem and was also overlooked for the Asia Cup last month after failing a fitness test.

The selectors have called back experienced batsman Mohammad Hafeez for the T20 series.

Hafeez was included in the Test squad for the ongoing series with Australia as the 18th player and ended up scoring a hundred in the first Test.

The Pakistan Cricket Board said the T20 squad was finalised after consultation with captain Sarfraz Ahmed and coach Mickey Arthur.

The three-match series against Australia will be played on 24, 26 and 28, 2018 October in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, respectively.

Pakistan Squad: Sarfraz Ahmed (c), Fakhar Zaman, Mohammad Hafeez, Sahibzada Farhan, Babar Azam, Shoaib Malik, Asif Ali, Hussain Tallat, Shadab khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Usman Khan Shanwari, Hassan Ali, Imad Waseem, Waqas Maqsood, Faheem Ashraf.

Updated Date: Oct 18, 2018

Tags : Asif Ali, Australia, Cricket, Inzamam-Ul-Haq, Mickey Arthur, Mohammad Hafeez, Pakistan Cricket Board, Pakistan Squad, Pakistan Vs Australia, Pakistan Vs Australia 2018, Sarfraz Ahmed, Shoaib Malik

