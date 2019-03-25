Pakistan vs Australia: No need to panic, Sarfraz Ahmed advises Shoaib Malik-led hosts after defeats in first two ODIs
Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed says there is no need to panic despite national's side's consecutive defeats against Australia in the ODI series since they still have a lot of time to prepare and re-jig plans for the World Cup.
Karachi: Pakistan captain Sarfaraz Ahmed says there is no need to panic despite national's side's consecutive defeats against Australia in the ODI series since they still have a lot of time to prepare and re-jig plans for the World Cup.
File image of Sarfraz Ahmed. Reuters
Pakistan are trailing the five-match series 0-2 after losing both the matches by eight wickets.
Sarfaraz and five other players have been rested from the ODIs in the UAE. All-rounder Faheem Ashraf has also being sent back home after the second match on Sunday to take rest before the World Cup.
Sarfaraz recently led the Quetta Gladiators to Pakistan Super League title victory and he said it has come at the right time.
"The World Cup is a tough competition because of the format this time but we have done our preparations and we will have time to finalise our plans when we go to England and also play the ODI series against England and some practice games as well," said Sarfaraz.
The skipper on Saturday wore a Pakistan Army uniform to celebrate the Gladiators title win at a special ceremony organised by the Baluchistan government.
Indian cricketers had sported camouflage army caps during the recent ODI series against Australia as a mark of respect for CRPF personnel who were killed in a terrorist attack in Pulwama.
Updated Date:
Mar 25, 2019 22:51:17 IST
