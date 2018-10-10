Pakistan vs Australia: Mohammad Abbas' three-wicket burst brings hosts closer to victory on Day 4
Hard-working fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took three wickets in seven balls to bring Pakistan closer to victory in the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK Vs AUS Live Now
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, Only ODI, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Bangladesh Women beat Pakistan Women by 6 wickets
- South Africa Women in West Indies, 5 T20 International Series, 2018 WIW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat West Indies Women by 3 wickets
- Pakistan Women in Bangladesh, 4 T20 International Series, 2018 BANW Vs PAKW Pakistan Women beat Bangladesh Women by 7 wickets
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL Vs ENG Match Abandoned
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 34 runs
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2018 SA Vs ZIM South Africa beat Zimbabwe by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 2 Test Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 12th, 2018, 09:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 13th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2018 SA vs ZIM - Oct 14th, 2018, 06:00 PM IST
- Pakistan and Australia in UAE, 2 Test Series, 2018 PAK vs AUS - Oct 16th, 2018, 11:30 AM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 17th, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 20th, 2018, 10:00 AM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2018 BAN vs ZIM - Oct 21st, 2018, 01:30 PM IST
- West Indies in India, 5 ODI Series, 2018 IND vs WI - Oct 21st, 2018, 02:00 PM IST
- England in Sri Lanka, 5 ODI Series, 2018 SL vs ENG - Oct 23rd, 2018, 02:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Congress' Jaipal Reddy says MJ Akbar must resign if he can't explain sexual harassment charges
-
Phantom Films, All India Bakchod and #MeToo in India: The rise and fall of the 'edgelords'
-
Jammu and Kashmir civic polls: This nondescript Bandipora village of Inderkoot has the guts to put up candidates, vote
-
2018 Kundiman Poetry Prize winner Rohan Chhetri: A book-length poem is something I want to do
-
Rs 45,000 crore NBFC loan portfolio buyout: Is State Bank of India being cast in role of knight in shining armor?
-
IPCC sounds alarm on climate change: Without US co-operation, the battle for reducing emissions can't be won
-
NBA: Stacked heavier than ever before with LeBron James' arrival, Western Conference will be star-studded affair
-
At Delhi's Yashwant Place Market — the fur and leather goods haven for Russian shoppers
-
जो पार्टियां एक-दूसरे से लड़ती थीं, महागठबंधन के नाम पर एक हो रही हैं: पीएम मोदी
-
तेलंगाना: ओवैसी और चंद्रशेखर राव पर जम कर बरसे अमित शाह
-
गुजरात में यूपी-बिहार के लोगों पर हमला: अल्पेश ठाकोर की सफाई कांग्रेस का डैमेज कंट्रोल?
-
सुप्रीम कोर्ट ने आम्रपाली की 9 प्रॉपर्टी सील करने के निर्देश दिए
-
#MeToo: यौन शोषण के आरोपों में घिरे एमजे अकबर से कांग्रेस ने मांगा इस्तीफा
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4016
|115
|2
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|3
|Australia
|3499
|106
|4
|England
|4722
|105
|5
|New Zealand
|2354
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3668
|97
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6470
|127
|2
|India
|6492
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4602
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4515
|110
|5
|Pakistan
|4145
|101
|6
|Australia
|3699
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|3972
|132
|2
|India
|4601
|124
|3
|Australia
|2570
|122
|4
|England
|2448
|117
|5
|New Zealand
|2542
|116
|6
|South Africa
|2213
|111
Dubai: Hard-working fast bowler Mohammad Abbas took three wickets in seven balls to bring Pakistan closer to victory in the first Test against Australia in Dubai on Wednesday.
The right-arm medium pacer dismissed Aaron Finch (49) and the Marsh brothers — Shaun and Mitchell — for ducks as Australia slumped from 87 without loss to finish the fourth day at 136-3.
File image of Pakistan pacer Mohammad Abbas. AFP
At stumps opener Usman Khawaja was batting on a fighting 50 and Travis Head on 34 as the pair had added an invaluable 49 for the unbroken fourth wicket stand to prolong Australia's resistance on a weary and spinning Dubai stadium pitch.
Pakistan will need seven more wickets while Australia require another 326 runs for an improbable victory to take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, with the second Test starting in Abu Dhabi from 16 October.
Abbas said he was "happy to be among the wickets".
"I used the crease to bring the ball in and got wickets from those deliveries," he said.
"We need seven more wickets so, God willing, we will get them and get this win for which we have worked very hard and it will be good to take a lead in the series."
Australian replay
It was an action replay of the first innings as Australian openers put on 87 — they made 142 in their total of 202 on Tuesday — as Finch was trapped leg-before soon after tea with a sharp incoming delivery from Abbas.
Finch, who took an unsuccessful review, hit five boundaries in his knock.
Two balls later Abbas had the elder Marsh caught behind and in his next over trapped Mitchell right in front of the stumps only to get the decision on review.
But it was Finch and Khawaja in the afternoon session who batted with resolve.
Pakistan-born Khawaja, who top scored for Australia with 85 in the first innings, held one end intact with resolute batting, having so far hit six boundaries.
Abbas has figures of 3-26 to add to his four wickets in the first innings, but leg-spinner Yasir Shah was still wicketless in the match.
If Australia still wish to win this match they will have to rewrite the history books as the highest chase in all Test cricket is West Indies's 418-7, made against Australia at Antigua in 2003.
Pakistan, who were 45 for three overnight, declared 7.5 overs after lunch on 181-6 at the fall of Asad Shafiq's wicket for 41.
Pakistan made 482 in their first innings while in reply Australia were dismissed for 202.
Jon Holland, who took the key wicket of Azhar Ali for four on Tuesday, dismissed opener Imam-ul-Haq for 48, caught and bowled off a flighted delivery.
Debutant Marnus Labuschagne then had Haris Sohail caught close to the slips for 39, leaving Pakistan at 110-4. Sohail and Imam had added 65 runs for the fourth wicket.
Holland had figures of 3-83 from 20 overs while off-spinner Nathan Lyon took 2-58.
Updated Date:
Oct 10, 2018
Also See
Pakistan vs Australia: Bilal Asif takes six-for on debut to put hosts in driver's seat on Day 3
Pakistan vs Australia: Yasir Shah says he is targeting 20 wickets and a series win against Tim Paine and Co
Pakistan vs Australia: Aaron Finch, Marsh brothers hit fifties in warm-up game after Nathan Lyon's eight-wicket haul