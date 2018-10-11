Mohammad Abbas speaks in a soft voice, he barely registers over 135km/h and hardly ever does he exhale anger like a fast bowler. Amidst all the timidness is a brain that is constantly ticking to find a flaw in the opposition batsmen. Add to that the supple wrists that remind you of Mohammad Asif. Abbas is 28, he is playing in just his ninth Test match, he is a late bloomer, but in consecutive days he has sliced through the Australian batsmen with surgeon-like precision and skill.

In both innings of the Test match, he has broken a resilient opening stand by landing the ball on a dime. Abbas knows all about resilience. He worked as a welder in a factory, then an office boy in court before rising to the top via Sialkot Stallions. In the lead up to the series, he had spent two months playing for Leicestershire.

The day he landed in Dubai for the pre-season camp, he admitted to feeling the heat. The pitches at the ICC Academy were in stark contrast to those he would have bowled on in England, so he had to adjust his length and his line. "It is part of my job as a professional cricketer to adjust," he said at the end of the day.

It was Abbas' heroics with the ball in the first innings that had started the landslide for the Australians in the first innings. With the ball reversing, he asked his captain to place five men inside the ring on the leg–side — two midwicket, a straight short mid-on, a mid-on, and a square leg. For the next 20 balls, he didn't concede a run and forced Aaron Finch to spoon a catch to one of the men on the leg-side.

In the second innings, Aaron Finch and Usman Khawaja tried to negotiate his accuracy and reverse swing by batting outside the crease. They wanted to disturb his length and force him to bowl shorter. But Abbas didn't budge.

On the fourth day, he set a similar field, but this time Finch was cautious, so he tried a few off-cutters to ensure he made him play as late as possible. Then came the big inswinger with an extra yard of pace. It landed on the seam and jagged back to trap Finch in front. An over later, he would shape one away to find the edge of Shaun Marsh, before another inswinger caught Mitchell Marsh in front. In space of ten balls, Abbas had turned the fortune of the match for the second day running.

Asked how he adjusted to the new stances by both of the Australian openers he said. "I felt that they were under pressure, not me. That's why they were having a new plan against me. That showed I have been able to put them under pressure. I was just bowling line and length. That's why eventually I was successful."

In a match featuring Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Yasir Shah, and Wahab Riaz, nobody would have predicted Abbas to have the greatest impact. But such is his perseverance and belief in his own skills.

Abbas admitted that his county stint had been a great help. Playing on Leicestershire's home ground, he felt the fourth-day pitches almost resembled the pitch in Dubai with its low bounce.

"It really helped because there was a heat wave in England when I played county cricket. That helped me get reverse swing. On the Leicestershire wicket, the ball keeps low on the fourth day. It's almost like wickets in Pakistan. So that helped me a lot as I got 50 wickets from 10 matches. I was in great form. I took 10 wickets in my last match. So my aim here was to continue the same form and help my country win." he told reporters after day two.

On a pitch that was conducive to reverse swing, Abbas outperformed the likes of Starc and Riaz. The general consensus is for a pace bowler to be most effective with the reverse swinging ball, he needs a whippy action or raw pace, and Abbas has neither quick nor does he have a slingy action, but he has still managed to prove his credentials with the old ball.

"Actually you should know your own strength. I focus on my line and length and not to give away too many runs. When the ball starts to reverse, I try to attack them. That's who I have been successful so far. If you talk about pace, there are about three-four pacer bowlers in this match. My fastest ball here was 138.1 kmph and my average is 130. I am happy with my speed. But I want to keep on working on my fitness to become a better bowler."

Australia would have thought long and hard about tackling the Pakistan spinners, but they have felt the full force of Abbas, a bowler that may not get all the wraps, but certainly deserves all the credit. He is truly unique and one that defines the odds.